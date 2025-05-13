Finally, Oscar-nominated actor and New York Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet finished his story with former center Amar'e Stoudemire at the team's Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics.

Chalamet posted two images of him with Stoudemire on his Instagram Stories (via Complex Sports) 15 years apart. In the first, he was 14 years old and having his jersey signed by Stoudemire. The second picture is of Chalamet and Stoudemire, presumably at Game 4, and he captioned it, “Tied the loop.”

Full circle moment for Timothée and Amar’e Stoudemire 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JjsJ8EI9bK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Assuming the first picture was taken in 2011, Stoudemire was in his second season with the Knicks. He continued playing for them until 2015.

Were Timothée Chalamet and Amar'e Stoudemire at Knicks-Celtics Game 4?

It appears Chalamet and Stoudemire were both in attendance of the Knicks-Celtics Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025. Chalamet went to the game with his partner, Kylie Jenner, and was sitting under one of the baskets.

They were there for another thrilling Knicks win. New York now leads the series 3-1 heading back to Boston. If they win Game 5, they will advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson led the way, scoring 39 points in 40 minutes on the floor. He added five rebounds and a dozen assists as well. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns were the next highest scorers, each logging 23 points. Bridges had another four steals, a common theme for this series.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum suffered a non-contact leg injury with three minutes left in the game. He was helped off the court, and his status for the upcoming Game 5 is unclear.

Stoudemire previously played for the Knicks from 2010-15. Throughout his career, he was a six-time NBA All-Star and was also named All-NBA First Team in 2007. He was named All-NBA Second Team four times as well.

Chalamet, meanwhile, is coming off an Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown. He played legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in James Mangold's biopic, which garnered eight Academy Award nominations.

He has already been nominated for two Best Actor Oscars in his young career. Chalamet's first nominated performance was in Call Me by Your Name.

His other notable performances include Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Beautiful Boy, and Dune. He has also led smash box office hits like Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

He will next star in Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie's latest film. Chalamet executive produces and stars in it alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.