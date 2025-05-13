May 13, 2025 at 8:48 AM ET

Following their eight-point Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet celebrated with center Karl-Anthony Towns, going viral for his reaction.

A video has surfaced of Chalamet and Towns dapping up after the game. After they embraced, an excited Chalamet exclaimed, “Let's f*****g go!”

“Let's f—ing go!” 🗣️ Timothée Chalamet was hyped after Knicks won Game 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/c1ne4nsMEb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Additionally, Kylie Jenner — who Chalamet attended the game with — jumped with joy with Jordyn Woods after the game as well. Chalamet is seen showing off his orange Knicks hat in the video as well.

Chalamet and Jenner have been enjoying the NBA playoffs. They were previously seen at Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Fans in the stands captured Chalamet's reactions throughout the game. He was literally on the edge of his seat throughout, commonly crawling on the floor during tense moments. He also once again linked up with Spike Lee after the game. They posed for a picture as they both wore Knicks hats.

Timothée Chalamet and other celebrities hyped up after the Knicks' Game 4 win

Chalamet and Jenner were not the only celebrities at the game. Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Stefon Diggs, and Ben Stiller were also at the Garden for Game 4.

Stiller posted on social media afterward. He was fired up as usual after the Knicks won. He wrote, “What a hard[,] gritty win to take control of the series,” on X, formerly Twitter.

We will see if Chalamet ends up going to Boston for Game 5. Previously, he watched Game 1 from his iPad while Jenner was at the Met Gala.

If they win Game 5, the Knicks will advance to the next round of the playoffs. If they lose, the series will return to New York for Game 6. Game 7 would once again go back to Boston since they were the higher seed going into the playoffs.

Game 4 was another big win for New York. They won by eight points, the biggest win over the Celtics this series, and were led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 39 points. He also had 12 assists and five rebounds.

Mikal Bridges had four steals, which appears to be the norm for him. He previously closed out the first two games with steals. He also scored 23 points.

Towns, who Chalamet dapped up following the win, scored 23 points. He also led the team with 11 rebounds (Josh Hart was second with nine).