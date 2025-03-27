The New York Knicks are trying to fend off a spirited push from the Indiana Pacers for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but they're also trying to get healthy before the postseason at the same time. Miles McBride has missed the team's last three games with a groin injury, but he could be returning very soon.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau said that McBride is day-to-day and has a chance to return for the Knicks' next game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

“When asked about it, Tom Thibodeau did not rule out the possibility of Miles McBride returning Friday at Milwaukee,” Begley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “McBride (groin) is officially day to day, has missed past three games.”

McBride is a reserve on this Knicks team, but he is a critical part of the rotation and is vital for what they do on both ends of the floor. The West Virginia product is capable of hounding just about any ball handler on the perimeter and is capable of contributing either on or off the ball on the offensive end of the floor.

This season, McBride is averaging 9.4 points and 2.9 assists per game while playing about 25 minutes a night when he is healthy. The Knicks are 2-1 since he went down with this groin injury, but their wins have come against the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks while McBride was desperately missed in Wednesday's lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks currently still have a three-game cushion over the Pacers in the standings after Indiana lost a heartbreaker against the Los Angeles Lakers on a buzzer-beater by LeBron James. Indiana has recently passed the slumping Milwaukee Bucks, who are all the way down in the No. 6 spot.

As it stands, the Knicks would have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and company in the first round, so they will need McBride and the rest of the roster to be fresh and ready to go.