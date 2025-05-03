As the New York Knicks prepare to face the defending champion Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, head coach Tom Thibodeau addressed Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive role following an inconsistent showing in the team’s first-round series win over the Detroit Pistons.

Towns averaged 19.7 points, 10 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals over six games against Detroit, shooting 48.9% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc on 15 attempts per game. While productive in stretches, the All-Star big man had quiet outings in key moments, including Game 2 and Game 6, when he scored just 10 points in each and shot a combined 9-for-21 from the field.

Speaking to New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield, Thibodeau pushed back on the notion that Towns should be forcing more shots, instead emphasizing the importance of decision-making under pressure.

“When there’s a second and third defender coming, I don’t want him to try to shoot over three people,” Thibodeau said. “I want him to make a pass. If he does that, he’s helping his team.”

Karl-Anthony Towns looks to bounce back as Knicks prepare for second-round matchup vs. Celtics

Towns’ scoring average against Detroit marked a noticeable drop from his regular season production. In 72 games, he averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.6% from the field and 42% from three on 16.9 attempts per game.

His ability to bounce back will be crucial as the New York Knicks prepare to face a Boston Celtics team that swept their four-game regular season series. Towns averaged 19.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in those matchups while shooting 53.4% from the floor and an impressive 63.6% from deep. In the final two games against Boston, he significantly elevated his production, averaging 29 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 56.1% overall and 57.1% from three on 20.5 attempts.

New York enters Monday’s Game 1 at TD Garden with momentum from its 4-2 series win over Detroit, but Thibodeau’s group will face a more disciplined and physical defense in Boston. With Jalen Brunson continuing to carry the offensive load late in games, Towns’ efficiency and shot selection will likely play a major role in determining the Knicks’ postseason trajectory.