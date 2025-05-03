The New York Knicks are advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and they’re doing so with a new nickname making the rounds — courtesy of guard Cameron Payne. Following the team’s dramatic Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons, Payne revealed that teammate Mikal Bridges has been dubbed “Layup Line ’Kal.”

Ahead of the Knicks’ upcoming second-round matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics, Payne told the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz that the nickname stemmed from a halftime moment during Game 6. New York had surrendered 38 second-quarter points and trailed 61–59 at the break. Before returning to the court, Bridges urged his teammates to lock in and start strong — beginning with layups in warmups.

Mikal Bridges ignites third-quarter run as Jalen Brunson lifts Knicks past Pistons

The Knicks had been outscored by 33 points in third quarters across the first five games of the series (142–109). But following Bridges’ vocal push, New York responded by outscoring Detroit 37–24 in the third quarter — a pivotal turnaround that helped change the course of the game.

Bridges backed up his words with one of his best performances since joining the Knicks midseason. He finished with 25 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a block while shooting 11-for-16 from the field. His efficiency and energy helped stabilize New York on both ends.

Jalen Brunson once again delivered in crunch time. The 2025 Clutch Player of the Year scored eight of the Knicks’ final 11 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. He totaled 40 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on 15-of-33 shooting, helping New York escape with a 118–116 victory and clinch the series 4–2.

The Game 6 win marked the Knicks' most complete second-half effort of the series and ensured their place in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Game 1 against the Celtics is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

As the Knicks prepare for their toughest test yet, Bridges’ growing presence in the locker room — and his new “Layup Line ’Kal” nickname — reflect the confidence and chemistry building within the team.