Jalen Rose had a viral moment during Thursday night’s Inside the NBA broadcast, reacting in disbelief to the Detroit Pistons’ gut-wrenching Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. Filling in for Charles Barkley on the panel alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, Rose let out a loud, emotional scream of “Brunson!” during the American Express Halftime Report for the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets Game 6.

The outburst captured the stunned emotions of Pistons fans following Detroit’s collapse in the closing minutes at Little Caesars Arena. Holding a 112–105 lead with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons looked poised to force a Game 7. Instead, they became the latest victim of Jalen Brunson’s clutch heroics.

Knicks advance as Jalen Brunson breaks Pistons’ hearts in Game 6

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena next to TNT's Shaquille O'Neal with the Celtics logo in the background
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Brunson, the 2025 Clutch Player of the Year, scored eight of the Knicks’ final 11 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. He finished with 40 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, shooting 15-for-33 from the field, 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Related Detroit Pistons NewsArticle continues below
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center.
Jeff Teague has one forgotten star to take Pistons to next level
Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena
Knicks news: Jalen Brunson reveals secret to clutch magic after ending Pistons’ season
Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome.
Pistons’ JB Bickerstaff breaks silence after tough ending to memorable season

The Pistons had one final opportunity to extend their season, but Malik Beasley fumbled the pass from Cade Cunningham as he attempted to set up a potential game-tying three. The ball went out of bounds with under two seconds remaining, ending Detroit’s most competitive playoff run in over a decade.

The series loss marked another painful chapter in the Pistons’ postseason history. Detroit had not won a playoff game since 2008 until their Game 2 victory earlier in the series, breaking an NBA-record 15-game playoff losing streak.

Rose, a Detroit native and former NBA player, was visibly frustrated and heartbroken on-air. His emotional reaction — punctuated by the scream — quickly circulated on social media as a representation of the collective disappointment among Pistons fans.

The Knicks now advance to the second round, while Detroit faces an offseason filled with both optimism and hard lessons following a hard-fought exit.