Jalen Rose had a viral moment during Thursday night’s Inside the NBA broadcast, reacting in disbelief to the Detroit Pistons’ gut-wrenching Game 6 loss to the New York Knicks. Filling in for Charles Barkley on the panel alongside Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, Rose let out a loud, emotional scream of “Brunson!” during the American Express Halftime Report for the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets Game 6.

The outburst captured the stunned emotions of Pistons fans following Detroit’s collapse in the closing minutes at Little Caesars Arena. Holding a 112–105 lead with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons looked poised to force a Game 7. Instead, they became the latest victim of Jalen Brunson’s clutch heroics.

Knicks advance as Jalen Brunson breaks Pistons’ hearts in Game 6

Brunson, the 2025 Clutch Player of the Year, scored eight of the Knicks’ final 11 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining. He finished with 40 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, shooting 15-for-33 from the field, 3-for-10 from beyond the arc, and 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

The Pistons had one final opportunity to extend their season, but Malik Beasley fumbled the pass from Cade Cunningham as he attempted to set up a potential game-tying three. The ball went out of bounds with under two seconds remaining, ending Detroit’s most competitive playoff run in over a decade.

The series loss marked another painful chapter in the Pistons’ postseason history. Detroit had not won a playoff game since 2008 until their Game 2 victory earlier in the series, breaking an NBA-record 15-game playoff losing streak.

Rose, a Detroit native and former NBA player, was visibly frustrated and heartbroken on-air. His emotional reaction — punctuated by the scream — quickly circulated on social media as a representation of the collective disappointment among Pistons fans.

The Knicks now advance to the second round, while Detroit faces an offseason filled with both optimism and hard lessons following a hard-fought exit.