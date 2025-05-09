New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau sparked wonder with who he listened to through his wireless headphones. The 67-year-old wasn't listening to anything from the 1970s or even early 2000s to get right for Game 2. He has a stunning music choice for these NBA playoffs.

“Thibs” was bumping a past Grammy winner and Super Bowl halftime performer before his Knicks took down the Boston Celtics. That's according to NBA senior reporter Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Katz revealed on his Katz and Shoot podcast that Thibodeau was bumping an artist popular among his players.

“What was Thibs listening to pregame?…I've never seen him walk into the arena with earbuds,” asked James Edwards.

Katz responded with “Thibs is a big fan of The Weeknd.”

The senior insider isn't kidding. “Thibs” listened to the man behind the hits “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “The Hills” and “After Hours.”

Tom Thibodeau avoiding ‘hot seat' chatter for Knicks?

New York is heading back to Madison Square Garden ready to welcome a raucous crowd. Thibodeau has the Knicks up 2-0 on the defending NBA champs. And now has the chance to ensure there'll be a new Larry O'Brien Trophy winner by winning the next two games.

Does this also mean “Thibs” is safe in the Big Apple? His job status once looked shaky. NBA analyst for ESPN Kendrick Perkins believed Thibodeau needed to create a deep playoff run to stay in New York.

Thibodeau has the Knicks positioned to close out the series. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post wrote how the hot seat talk has become “laughable.”

“The assumed bar was a first-round victory over the Pistons and a competitive series against the mighty Celtics. And if that’s true, Thibodeau officially cleared it with Wednesday’s 91-90 victory over the Celtics,” Bondy wrote.

Of course, this series is far from over. Boston will be expected to come out with its hair on fire and attempt to save its repeat hopes. Thibodeau, however, likely will press play on The Weeknd to calm his nerves.