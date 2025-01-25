The New York Knicks starting lineup is likely set for the foreseeable future. After adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges last off-season, there are few remaining moves that could improve a starting until that features two All-Star starters. But their bench can still use some help. The Knicks bench ranks dead last in offensive rating, according to the NBA's advanced stats. And it's missing a back up big man. Yet, the Knicks are a bench—or maybe even a solid reserve player—away from being championship contenders.

But that doesn't mean that New York should trade for just anyone. A lot of players could hurt team chemistry. So, while the Knicks could use an offensive boost from their reserves, they need someone who complements the starters to some degree. After all, three of the top-five minute-getters in the league are Knicks with Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby ranking first, second, and seventh, respectively. And while not top-10, Jalen Brunson and Towns both average about 35 minutes per game, too. So, there are essentially no lineups that coach Tom Thibodeau uses that do not features a few starters.

So, with all of those parameters in mind, let's review some of the worst possible trade scenarios to which the Knicks could agree.

Nightmare Trade Scenario #1: A backcourt albatross

Additional scoring from backup guards should be relatively high on the Knicks' wish list. It would alleviate some of the burden on the starters, namely Brunson. And it would provide another weapon to mix into lineups. But a guy like Jordan Clarkson is probably the wrong type of guy to add.

Objectively, Clarkson has grown into a really nice player. The 32 year-old was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21, and he's averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists per game this season. But he's not the most efficient player. He needs 25.5 minutes per game to collect his numbers. And he is connecting on just 41.3% of all field goal attempts and just 33.9% of three-pointers. That's less than ideal for a guy whose impact would likely be smaller considering he'd receive fewer minutes.

While Clarkson has improved as a defender since his early days when he was seen as a liability, he's still not elite. And since he's only six-foot-two, he'd steal minutes from Miles McBride, who is more offensively efficient and defensively effective.

Further, the guard position is not the biggest area of need for the Knicks. Brunson, Bridges, McBride, and Cam Payne are sufficient, to say the least. So, while Clarkson is more talented than anyone on the Knicks' bench, and certainly any guard, New York should avoid him due to their other needs and how he would be utilized.

Nightmare Trade Scenario #2: Any deal involving Mitchell Robinson

The next nightmare trade scenario might be unavoidable. New York has few, if any, desirable trade assets that they're willing to give up. Even Robinson doesn't quite fit the definition of “desirable trade asset”. He's been out all season, recovering from ankle surgery. And that's after he missed 50 games last year with, you guessed it, an ankle injury.

Still, Robinson has upside. He's only 26 years old. He's a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, if he can ever remain healthy. And he's locked into an affordable contract that pays him $14.3 million this year and $12.9 million next season.

So, it stands to reason that a number of teams would be interested in taking a flier on Robinson, especially if it results in gaining second-round picks or other assets.

It is feasible that New York makes this type of a win-now move. They are in dire need of front court help, and waiting for Robinson could do more harm than good in the standings and to the existing rotation players. And who's to say Robinson doesn't get injured again?

Still, trading Robinson now would be a mistake. It involves selling Robinson at his lowest value to date. And more importantly, second-round picks carry some weight this season. The Phoenix Suns added Nick Richards for essentially two second-rounders. So, the Knicks should be active in looking for a backup center for that kind of price tag. Why give up Robinson now when he's so close to returning? And what will you get back? No one with Robinson's upside.

Looking to swap picks and someone with less upside for the Washington Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas should be high on the Knicks to-do list. But if that isn't successful, New York should resist the urge to make trade away their longest-tenured player, Robinson—at least until he's increased his trade value. Fortunately, team president, Leon Rose, has ran the Knicks' masterfully. Hopefully that continues.