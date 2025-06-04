The New York Knicks made the surprising decision to fire Tom Thibodeau days after their season was officially over, and it's uncertain what direction they're trying to go in now. With the offseason coming up, there will probably be more moves made to help improve the roster, whether it's big or small.

Two players that everyone has their eye on are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Though the Knicks may be interested, there's a chance that acquiring neither one could happen, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

“The pie-in-the-sky scenario is the Knicks trading for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. But that was the case before the firing of Thibodeau,” Begley wrote. “As it was, the odds of New York landing Antetokounmpo were not good. To make a deal happen, Antetokounmpo would have to request a trade and ask Milwaukee to send him specifically to New York. Milwaukee would have to work with Antetokounmpo on sending him to New York while eschewing stronger offers from other teams. So there are several massive hurdles in the way of Antetokounmpo to New York. The Knicks, like every other NBA team, will monitor the Antetokounmpo situation. But so much has to fall into place for them to have a shot at landing him.