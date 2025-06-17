With the New York Knicks being swirled around in rumors for big players in the market, there are also lateral moves the team needs to make if they wants to take it to the next level. While the Knicks need to first get a new head coach after firing Tom Thibodeau after the season ended, one name that has been mentioned as a possible player is Luke Kennard.

In the latest column from James Edwards III of The Athletic, he answered a fan question that asked which free agents New York would be targeting, as Kennard's name would be mentioned. Having played for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Kennard is set to become an unrestricted free agent after shooting 43.3 percent from deep, which Edwards mentions how “desperately” the team needs his skillset.

“However, there are a couple of names I think the Knicks should consider and have had rumblings about considering. The first one is Luke Kennard,” Edwards wrote. “The soon-to-be 29-year-old is one of the best shooters in basketball and also sneakily could be a secondary or tertiary ballhandler for New York, which desperately needs that skill set on its roster. Over the last five seasons, Kennard has made at least 43 percent of his 3s while also attempting at least four per game. He’s a sniper. Plain and simple.”

Could the Knicks afford Luke Kennard?

Article Continues Below

As the Knicks still look for a new head coach, a player like Kennard would no doubt be a relatively cheap add to an aspect of the game that they need, compared to big-named players that would ask for more, like Kevin Durant. Edwards would mention, though, how the team “doesn't have big money” to go around, but will likely have the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception,” though he can see another team offering more.

“Now, it’s likely the Knicks’ taxpayer midlevel exception might not be enough to get Kennard,” Edwards wrote. “It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he’s offered more than $5.7 million annually from another team. However, he is a CAA client, so maybe New York and its CAA army works some magic.”

Edwards would also mention other players that New York could go after with the taxpayer midlevel exception, which includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Trey Lyles, and even big man Al Horford. Looking at some minimum players on the market, Edwards would mention the team bringing back Delon Wright and Landry Shamet wouldn't shock him.

The Knicks are looking to improve after finishing third in the East, though falling in the Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers.