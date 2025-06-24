The 2025 NBA Draft begins on Wednesday. The New York Knicks do not have a first round pick. However, the team is apparently liable to make a trade involving the second day of the draft, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

“I'd bet on them moving up into early 2nd rd,” Wasserman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks included their 2025 1st-round pick in the massive package of draft capital they traded for Mikal Bridges last offseason. The pick was one of four unprotected 1st-round picks the team dealt for Bridges. They have just the #50 overall pick in this year's draft.

Wasserman, however, indicated he finds it likely that the team swings a trade that lands them a higher pick in Thursday's second round.

The Knicks drafted four rookies – Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti – last season. The 296 minutes Kolek played all year were the most of any of the team's four rookies. McCullar Jr. spent most of the season recovering from an injury. Hukporti suffered a regular season-ending injury in February before returning in the playoffs.

The four rookies played a total of 653 regular season minutes. But it's been reported that depth pieces such as Precious Achiuwa are likely to sign elsewhere. And whether or not the team can keep free agent veterans like Landry Shamet and Delon Wright is unknown.

The Knicks may need their incoming sophomores to join the rotation in the regular season as a result. If not in the rotation, Kolek and Hukporti will likely be first in line for minutes in case of injury. Drafting a prospect in the second round replenishes young talent as the team's most-ripe prospects enter the rotation.

New York is no stranger to draft-night maneuvers. The team has made myriad deals immediately before – and during – the NBA Draft in team president Leon Rose's tenure. They might just make another on Thursday according to Wasserman.