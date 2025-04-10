One of the biggest storylines heading into this NBA offseason is what the Phoenix Suns will look to do with Kevin Durant. The Suns were recently eliminated from playoff contention, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Durant look for greener pastures after one of the biggest failed experiments in recent NBA history.

One team that has been floated as a potential landing spot for Durant is the New York Knicks, who have been solid this year but have proven to be clearly a tier below true championship contenders.

Recently, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post took to the “Run It Back” show to relay his thoughts on what it might take to get Durant to Manhattan.

“It all depends on what happens in the playoffs. Mikal Bridges, they traded five 1st round picks to get him,” said Bondy. “If for whatever reason they bomb in the playoffs and Mikal Bridges is up for a contract extension after this season and they decide that’s not the direction they want to go, then I could see a movement towards a player like Kevin Durant.”

Bondy then noted that the opposite result could shut down the Durant talks quickly.

“If they have an encouraging playoff and they see this headed in the right direction, then they’re going to stick with what they have now because they built this for the long haul,” said Bondy.

A potentially interesting partnership

While the Knicks haven't been a contending team for very long, it's not exactly accurate to label them a young team on the rise, as every member of their core save for OG Anunoby will be at least 29 years old next season.

This being the case, it could make sense for New York to push its chips to the center of the table and try to acquire a star like Durant, particularly if they flame out in the NBA playoffs, as Bondy noted.

New York has gone winless this season against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers, causing many to believe that they are still a piece away from true contention.

That piece very may well be Durant.