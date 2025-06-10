The New York Knicks are scrambling for a new following the firing of Tom Thibodeau. Since then, rumors have been swirling about the possibility of hiring Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

Their interest in Kidd has much to do with something. His background brings something special to the Knicks, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line on Substack.

Kidd has a connection to Knicks owner James Dolan stemming from his playing years. At one point, Kidd sought to be the Knicks head coach.

“The Knicks' interest in and fondness for Kidd is undeniable,” Stein said. “Owner James Dolan already knows him from the final season of Kidd's playing career in 2012-13 … which was the Knicks' most recent 50-win season until Thibodeau delivered two in his five-season stint. Kidd interviewed for the Knicks' head coaching job in the 2020 offseason before it went to Thibodeau with all of the key power brokers running the Knicks today … led by president Leon Rose.

Furthermore, Kidd has a connection with Jalen Brunson, whom he coached while he was at Dallas during the 2021-2022 season. In addition, Stein contends that Kidd has the skills to handle the New York spotlight.

“Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson, furthermore, is widely presumed to be a strong Kidd advocate after they worked so well together for a season in Dallas,” he said. “Also: Kidd is a successful player-turned-coach — which is said to appeal to the Knicks — who also has considerable familiarity in dealing with the glaring Gotham spotlight as well as the New York media from his time as both a Knick and as a Nets player and coach. That's a hugely important aspect of the job given that Thibodeau was so often thrust into the role of team spokesman for a franchise whose executives are extremely media-avoidant.”

In theory, Kidd possesses those tangibles.

What Jason Kidd brings to the Knicks

Kidd played 19 seasons in the NBA (1994-2013). Afterward, he coached for nine years with the Nets, Bucks, and Mavericks.

In 2024, Kidd helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Along the way, he has cultivated a track record of success as a player and a coach.

In turn, he could translate that to a New York team with obvious potential. His hiring could elevate the team's profile, given his stature as a player and coach.