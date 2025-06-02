With some analysts connecting the New York Knicks to possibly get a huge star, another theory thought upon on was featured on ESPN's “Get Up,” speaking of whether the team should go after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. After the Knicks lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers in six games, Jay Williams touched on why the Bucks' big man would be a great fit.

As New York is led by star guard Jalen Brunson, Williams believes he needs a partner in crime who can also take the load, with Antetokounmpo being a prime option. However, he would also point out the immense trade package that would be needed to get Antetokounmpo, a perennial top player in the league.

“A guy like Giannis can carry that load, and actually, I think their games are comparable together,” Williams said. “They work together. Now, look, you're going to have to give up a lot of pieces and assets in order to get that, but I think in the best long term interest of Jalen Brunson, if you want to keep him around, Giannis is the player that I think matches that and helps sustain a longer career for Brunson.”

“I don't need [Jalen Brunson] to carry the load every single night during the course of an 82 regular game season schedule and into the playoffs. I need him to remain fresh… a guy like Giannis can carry that load.” – Jay Williams (via @GetUpESPN)

Knicks' Jalen Brunson needs to be paired with another “1A” player

With some trade proposals from fans around the Knicks including Karl-Anthony Towns, there's some debate if he would be included in a possible package, despite only playing one season with the team. Either way, Williams would speak about the importance of pairing Brunson with another “1A” type of player since the workload would be decreased and the guard could save energy for clutch games.

“I mean, if you can find it. Look, I've said this before. I think what puts Jalen Brunson in the best position long-term is to be 1A when you need him to be 1A the most, at the end of games,” Williams said.

“Throughout the longevity of Brunson's career,” Williams continued. “Due to the fact that he absorbs so much physicality, I don't need him to carry the load every single night during the course of an 82 regular game season schedule and into the playoffs, I need him to remain fresh, and that's going to help the longevity of his career.”

It remains to be seen what New York does this summer, but fans will no doubt hope they can land Antetokounmpo.