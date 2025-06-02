The New York Knicks' 2024-25 season came to a bitter end on Saturday night. The Indiana Pacers closed out the Eastern Conference Finals in six games with a decisive 125-108 victory. Madison Square Garden became the backdrop of a team falling short in the biggest moment. The Knicks, who had overcome adversity all year long, saw their journey halted by self-inflicted wounds that Indiana exploited without mercy. As New York enters the offseason, attention now turns to the players most responsible for their latest playoff heartbreak.

A Year of Progress And Pain

In many ways, zooming out tells a far more positive story. The Knicks finished the regular season with a 51-31 record, their highest win total in 12 years. They navigated an injury-riddled campaign, with major roster changes that could have easily derailed a lesser team. On the eve of training camp, New York acquired Karl-Anthony Towns to fill the void left by the departures of Isaiah Hartenstein, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo. The transition wasn’t always seamless. Still, Towns’ offensive prowess provided a needed spark.

In the playoffs, the Knicks dispatched a pesky Detroit squad in the opening round before stunning the defending champion Boston Celtics in six games. By reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, they advanced one round further than the previous year. That's when Indiana knocked them out in the semifinals. However, once again, the Pacers proved to be their nemesis — and this time, on an even bigger stage.

Here we will discuss the New York Knicks players who are the most to blame for their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Star Who Vanished

When the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, they knew exactly what they were getting. KAT was an elite offensive big man capable of stretching the floor and putting up gaudy stat lines. During the regular season, Towns delivered. He averaged 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and shot an impressive 42 percent from beyond the arc. These were enough for him to earn his third All-NBA selection. On paper, Towns seemed like the missing piece New York needed to contend for a title.

That said, in the postseason—and especially in the conference finals—his longstanding defensive liabilities resurfaced at the worst possible time. We all saw how Towns frequently blew defensive coverages without properly communicating with his teammates. This left the Knicks exposed against Indiana’s high-powered offense. Players and coaches grew frustrated as his “defensive habits” became a growing concern throughout the season.

In Game 6, those weaknesses were glaring. Indiana repeatedly attacked the Knicks in pick-and-roll sets, knowing Towns had a habit of dropping too far. Too often, his miscues allowed Pacers shooters open looks or created mismatches that New York couldn’t recover from. For a player of his stature, Towns’ inability to elevate his game defensively in the biggest moments is inexcusable.

The Hart and Hustle That Fell Short

Josh Hart has been one of the Knicks’ most beloved players. He embodies the grit, hustle, and never-say-die attitude that fans adore. Last season, Hart was indispensable during New York’s playoff run. He provided timely shooting, tough rebounding, and elite perimeter defense.

This postseason told a different story, though. Hart’s production dipped just when the Knicks needed his energy and versatility most. Averaging 13.6 points and 9.6 rebounds during the regular season, Hart was expected to be a stabilizing force. Instead, his inconsistency forced head coach Tom Thibodeau to make a difficult adjustment: moving him to the bench after New York fell behind in the series. Mitchell Robinson was inserted into the starting lineup in a desperate attempt to counter Indiana’s size.

The change initially showed promise but ultimately backfired. Hart struggled to find rhythm off the bench. His inability to hit open shots or make decisive plays in crunch time further exposed the Knicks’ lack of depth behind their stars. Hart shouldered blame afterward. He accepted responsibility for his diminished impact. Yes, his accountability is admirable. That said, it doesn’t change the fact that his inability to deliver in the Eastern Conference Finals contributed heavily to New York’s downfall.

A Missing Level of Physicality

When the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges to fortify their wing depth, it was seen as a savvy move. His defensive versatility and scoring ability gave New York another tool to deploy against the NBA’s top wings. During the regular season, Bridges averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Article Continues Below

In theory, Bridges should have been a perfect fit for playoff basketball. However, when the stage got brightest, his lack of physicality became increasingly problematic. Against Indiana, Bridges was often outmuscled by the likes of Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith. They attacked the Knicks’ wings relentlessly. His offensive game also cooled. The Pacers effectively neutralized his perimeter shooting and forced him into uncomfortable situations.

For a player brought in to elevate New York’s wing play, Bridges simply didn’t deliver the consistent two-way production that was expected. He wasn’t alone in his struggles, of course. Still, his inability to make a greater impact loomed large as the Pacers exploited every weakness.

Minutes Management

No analysis of the Knicks' playoff flameout is complete without discussing head coach Tom Thibodeau. As is tradition with Thibodeau-led teams, his heavy reliance on his starters became a point of controversy once again. Critics pointed to the massive minutes logged by Brunson, Towns, Bridges, and others throughout the regular season and playoffs, raising concerns about fatigue.

Yet, any speculation about Thibodeau’s job security seems premature—if not unfair. In five seasons under Thibodeau, the Knicks have reached the playoffs four times. By comparison, the nine coaches who preceded him managed just three postseason appearances in 16 combined seasons. Under his leadership, New York has returned to relevance.

Thibodeau’s minute distribution may have contributed to worn-down legs late in the series. However, it’s also the very approach that kept the Knicks competitive throughout an injury-filled year. His system demands buy-in and effort. For most of the season, his players delivered. The question moving forward is whether the Knicks can build more depth to avoid overextending their core players come playoff time.

Progress with Lingering Questions

In the end, the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals loss to Indiana was not the result of one person or one decision. It was a convergence of several shortcomings. Towns’ defensive lapses, Hart’s diminished impact, Bridges’ lack of physicality, and the strain of heavy minutes all played their part. For a franchise desperate to break through to the NBA Finals, these factors combined to create another painful exit.

Still, this was a season of meaningful progress. The Knicks are no longer an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. They're a legitimate contender. If they want to take the next step, though, tough conversations and roster evaluations await. Towns must become more disciplined defensively. Hart needs to rediscover his playoff form. Bridges has to develop a more physical edge. And Thibodeau, for all his success, may need to adapt his approach to minutes management.

The foundation is strong. The question is whether this core—and its coach—can learn from their Eastern Conference Finals failure and finally deliver the championship-starved Knicks faithful the breakthrough they've waited decades for.