The New York Knicks have been slumping as of late, continuing their losing ways on Monday evening at home against the Dallas Mavericks with a blowout loss. The Madison Square Garden at one point booed its team, which was fully healthy for the first time in a while, on Monday, as they were eviscerated by a Dallas team playing without several key pieces.

The Knicks are now just 1.5 games above the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, and recently, Ian Begley of SNY reported on some of the problems that head coach Mike Brown is experiencing in his first year at the helm in New York.

“Players haven't fully bought into their roles under head coach Mike Brown. Those reasons are cited often when you talk to people about the Knicks’ flaws,” reported Begley.

He did point out that “these issues aren’t unique to this year’s team. They existed to a degree in the locker room last season. But the Knicks coaching change hasn't rooted them out.”

Much has been made about Karl-Anthony Towns' role with the team, with the big man's production dropping dramatically over the last few weeks, as his struggles on the defensive end of the floor have continued to mount.

On Monday, the Knicks seemed to allow the Mavericks to get wherever they wanted on the court, surrending several easy drives to the rim for noted Knicks killer Naji Marshall, and also an eight three-pointer outburst from wing Max Christie.

New York now sits at 25-18 on the season, which is amazing considering that at one point, they were 23-9. While injuries have played at least somewhat of a role in the slump, it's not the entire explanation for the listless performances the Knicks have been turning in.

In any case, the Knicks will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday night for a home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

If they lose that, watch out.