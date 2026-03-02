The Los Angeles Rams observed some future talent between Feb. 26- March 1 at the NFL Combine. Mansoor Delane of LSU is already rising as one strong Rams possibility. But he's not the only talent linked to Sean McVay and company.

Rams mock drafts have pointed to general manager Les Snead and McVay going offense first at No. 13. But then adding to the defense at the 29th spot. The Atlanta Falcons handed the Rams an extra pick last season thanks to trading into the late first round of the 2025 draft.

This marks the first time in the McVay/Snead era that the Rams hold multiple day one selections. But will the Rams focus on only one side of the football for the first round? Or spilt it up between selecting an offensive playmaker then boost the defense?

Note: This Rams’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts that were released after the Combine

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (No. 13 overall)

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Quite interesting the Rams would consider a tight end — let alone another Ducks star. L.A. plucked Terrance Ferguson as its first pick in the second round one year ago.

But the belief here is that Sadiq can further expand the Rams offense to include more TE usage. Except Sadiq presents more of a field stretching element compared to his former teammate in Eugene.

Furthermore, the era of Tyler Higbee is heading towards an end. Hence why the Yahoo guys believe Sadiq lands here.

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina (No. 29 overall)

Tice and McDonald call for the franchise to wait until the tail end of night one to snatch a CB.

Cisse plays the position like a physical, downhill safety. But he's versatile enough to line up in the slot and cover inside wide receivers.

L.A. needs a scrapper on the defensive backend — especially with Cobie Durant entering free agency. Cisse presents late first round value here.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (No. 13)

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Wilson predicts Delane will head two spots ahead of L.A. Then Jermod McCoy follows Delane to Miami by landing with the Dallas Cowboys.

But then the Rams come in to grab McCoy's teammate Hood at 13th. Which gives L.A. a new press man CB option to work with.

Hood is ranked fourth among his CB peers by CBS Sports.

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (No. 29)

Here's where Wilson gets bold — plugging the Alabama star as the eventual heir to Matthew Stafford.

Wilson claims “fit matters” as to why he lists L.A. as Simpson's destination. Yet this pick screams Simpson waiting for one or even three years before earning QB1 duties.

McVay and Snead have never taken a QB higher than the fourth round. Wilson believes this is the draft where they break the trend.

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU (No. 13)

Trevor Sikemma, Pro Football Focus

PFF believes Delane at this spot becomes a gift — as there's the belief he could go higher including cracking the top 10.

Delane didn't test at the combine. However, his extensive film clips should be enough to cement his case as one of the best available at CB.

Besides, the Rams once again need help on the defensive perimeter.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana (No. 29)

Here's one last bold surprise: Sikemma believes a loaded WR unit takes a wideout in the first round.

And it's one who raised his stock in Indianapolis during the wide receiver workouts. He's viewed as the succession plan for Davante Adams while teaming with Puka Nacua too.

But McVay loves WRs who can run after the catch. Cooper presents one of the best traits for that element.