The New York Knicks have been sitting at the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, and with the playoffs slowly approaching, they're trying to be at their best when the time rolls around. Throughout the past few weeks, the Knicks added a veteran to their bench, P.J. Tucker, to a 10-day contract. As of now, it looks like they won't be renewing his contract, but they have another plan for him, according to reporter Stefan Bond.

“PJ Tucker’s final 10-day contract expired without an announcement of a new deal. My understanding is that even though he won’t be with Knicks tonight, Tucker could return on a deal later,” Bondy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tucker played in one game for the Knicks, logging two minutes in their loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Though he barely played, Tucker is a veteran with a lot of experience in the league, and when he's on the court, he's a solid three-and-D player.

Tucker has been on the move this season, as he was on the Los Angeles Clippers to start the season and then was traded at the deadline. He was included in a trade that sent him to the Utah Jazz and then the Toronto Raptors. He was waived by the Raptors and then he signed with the Knicks.

Knicks add a veteran presence in P.J. Tucker

P.J. Tucker seemed to be a big help to the Knicks even though he didn't play, and Josh Hart spoke about his presence on the team.

“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Hart said on the Roommates Show podcast. “I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”

The Knicks are hoping that they can get back Jalen Brunson soon, as he's been sidelined with an injury. They've been able to stay steady with Brunson out, and when he comes back, the Knicks should be ready to roll. One of their biggest kryptonites this season has been teams above them in the standings, as they haven't fared well in those games.

Some are also worried that the Knicks may break down quickly when the postseason arrives, especially with the starters playing so many minutes in the regular season.