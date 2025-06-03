The New York Knicks are looking for a head coach. It appears that the new man in charge won't be former Villanova coach Jay Wright, per college basketball analyst Seth Davis.

“I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years. Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is if they call me I will say yes,” Davis said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks made waves on Tuesday by firing coach Tom Thibodeau, who just led the club to the Eastern Conference Finals. New York lost that series in six games to the Indiana Pacers.

A reason why Wright has been mentioned as a replacement is that some of the Knicks players went to Villanova. That includes star guard Jalen Brunson, who won two national championships under Wright. Wright won two total titles during his long tenure at the famed Big East school.

Davis is not alone in thinking that Wright won't make the leap to professional basketball.

“It’s also very different coaching guys in college and coaching the same guys in the NBA,” college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman said on X, formerly Twitter.

After leaving coaching, Wright has worked for the past few years as a college basketball analyst for television. He has worked for CBS and TNT Sports.

The Knicks have been criticized by some for firing Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau had a lot of success with the Knicks, who had long struggled before he got there. In five seasons, the coach took New York to the playoffs four times. He had back-to-back seasons with at least 50 wins.

The team's 2025 trip to the Eastern Conference Finals was the first time the team reached that round since 2000.

“I am a Tom Thibodeau fan. He brought this team back. I felt he gave every bit of himself and was always looking to improve. I will always be grateful for how far he brought the Knicks,” actor and Knicks super fan Ben Stiller said on X, formerly Twitter. “They are relevant again. They are championship contenders again. The Knicks became winners again with him. Thank you COACH THIBS.”

New York is expected to immediately begin a search for head coach. Some other names are being mentioned for the job, like Wright. They include former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.