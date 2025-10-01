Amid reports suggesting the New York Knicks will sign Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet out of three players entering training camp on non-guaranteed deals with only one open roster spot, a trade is reportedly in the works to solve that problem. The depth, including Garrison Matthews, comes ahead of 2025-26 championship aspirations for head coach Mike Brown and a Knicks team projected to return to the Eastern Conference Finals or further.

The Knicks have reportedly placed Pacome Dadiet on the trade market to make room for Brogdon and Shamet, according to The Athletic's James Edwards III.

“New York is leaning toward keeping two of the aforementioned vets, with Shamet and Brogdon leading the way. In order to keep two veterans, though, the Knicks must make a trade. Per multiple league sources, the Knicks have had conversations with teams about Dadiet,” Edwards III reported. “The 20-year-old Frenchman is New York’s most intriguing prospect, even if he still has a way to go to be a regular contributor.

“For what it’s worth, I’ve also heard Dadiet has had a good summer behind the scenes and has made it harder for New York to potentially trade him,” Edwards III concluded.

Dadiet, the Knicks' late first-round pick in the 2024 draft, spent most of last season playing for Westchester Knicks, New York's G League affiliate. However, his dual position as a small forward/point guard makes for an intriguing development ahead of his sophomore year.

Still, the Knicks front office has remained focused on winning now, prioritizing ways to maximize talent while at the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Amid New York's championship window, adding proven, talented guards, such as the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, Brogdon, and bringing back Shamet appears to be the Knicks' goal for the upcoming season.

Article Continues Below

Mike Brown reacts to the Knicks' open roster spot reports

Knicks head coach Mike Brown says his team is still far from deciding on the team's final roster spot amid training camp. However, a potential deal is looming around the Knicks, per SNY's Ian Begley.

“Mike Brown said they still have a while before they need to make that decision, and the Knicks would need to trade someone in order to keep both Shamet and Brogdon because they're right up against that second apron in the team's salary. So, the Knicks would have to make a move if they want to keep both of those guys. But I do think if they both make it through camp and the preseason healthy, and they're productive, that both of these guys will end up on that regular-season roster,” Begley reported.

The Knicks' training camp started this week.