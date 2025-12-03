The Carolina Panthers are on top of the world after Week 13. Carolina pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season, defeating Los Angeles 31-28 and improving to 7-6 on the season. That incredible game could have the Panthers thinking about keeping QB Bryce Young as part of their future plans.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano debated whether Carolina should extend Young during the offseason.

“From what I can tell, they still believe in him,” Graziano wrote after covering the Panthers in Week 13. “They've used 10 different offensive line combinations this season and have a young receiver group, so the team seems to think the ups and downs can be blamed on more than just the quarterback.”

Either way, the first step will be Carolina exercising the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract.

“The Panthers will have to decide by the first week of May whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2027,” Graziano added. “I expect them to do that because the cost will be reasonable (around $26.5 million), but then the question becomes what to do after that.”

A strong finish to the 2025 season could put pressure on Carolina's front office to lock up Young before his price increases.

Should the Panthers be willing to pay $50 million/year for Bryce Young?

But should the Panthers even be willing to shell out $50 million a year for Young?

At one point, Carolina believed that Young could be an excellent franchise quarterback. If that belief is still there in Carolina's front office, a megacontract for Young could make sense.

The tricky part could be waiting for Young to be receptive to a contract extension. Graziano pointed out that Young could easily wait for the quarterback market to increase, since the fifth-year option would keep him under contract through the 2027 season. He could theoretically open negotiations then for more than $50 million a year.

“I don't see what Young's incentive would be to do an extension next spring or summer that averages less than $50 million per year,” Graziano concluded.

One alternative could be a short-term contract, similar to what Jordan Love got from the Packers back in 2023. But likely worth a bit more than $22.5 million.

But for now, Carolina should focus on winning the games in front of them. Especially because there's an outside chance they could still make the playoffs.

The Panthers are on their bye in Week 14. That gives them extra time to prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Saints.