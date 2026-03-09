Over the years, several WWE Superstars found their love lives and romantic partners in the promotion itself. While Brock Lesnar found sable, CM Punk got together with AJ Lee, fans also saw Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch come together, as well as several other names.

Amongst them, fans currently find former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and NXT Superstar Lola Vice. Vice and Priest have been together for several months now. While the relationship became public only a while ago, the two have remained together for months now. Recently speaking to Denice Salcedo, Vice recalled her romance origin story.

“We were always friends, and I always admired him. He was always one of my favorite wrestlers, actually, because number one, we share a similar culture. You know, he’s Puerto Rican from the Bronx. I’m a Cuban from Miami. We have that Latino background, but I always felt like he represented and mixed in being Hispanic in the WWE the best way that I’ve seen,” Vice said.

“And then nothing. We were always friends for two years. I did a Main Event match at RAW, and I remember he was there giving me advice. I actually met him at the PC, and then one day I just agreed to go to dinner with him, and then the rest was history.”

The two have been together for roughly eight to nine months now. Their relationship rumors began in Jul. 2025 after they were spotted together. The couple also attended Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 Halftime show at a Latin pub, where they were seen grooving to the music as well as share kind words for the Grammy-winning artist.