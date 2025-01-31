The New York Knicks (32-16) are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning five straight games to pull within one game of the Boston Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference. Obtaining home-court advantage for a potential second-round playoffs matchup with the defending champions could prove instrumental in the franchise potentially seizing its first championship since 1973.

The NBA trade deadline is normally perceived as a last-minute attempt to solidify a title contender. But the Knicks made their significant transactions during the offseason, investing substantial resources to land Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Their core is already set. Though, team president Leon Rose could still make a smaller deal by Feb. 6.

Actually, one insider is banking on it. “I do think Jericho Sims gets moved,” SNY's Ian Begley said, per the New York Basketball X account. “I don't know what his market is. I am not sure which teams have had interest, although we noted a few weeks back that some people with the Rockets like Sims. So maybe there's something there, but I do think that's a move that's really likely to happen.”

What should the Knicks do about Jericho Sims?

Considering the 26-year-old center is averaging 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in only 11.6 minutes per game, it is understandable why the Knicks would consider moving on from him. Precious Achiuwa is finding success in the backup role and Mitchell Robinson will eventually return to action, leaving the squad's big-man depth in decent standing at this time. Since Sims is in the midst of his fourth NBA campaign and is not earning many opportunities in New York, a split can benefit both parties.

The Rockets are an intriguing destination, as they have committed to developing their younger players. Steven Adams is unlikely to lose his grip on backup center duties, but Jericho Sims could still impress management. A promising couple of months in Houston can lead to an offseason contract, and perhaps a bigger role during the 2025-26 campaign.

Leon Rose might as well gauge the Texas alum's league-wide appeal and see if he can net anything of value in return. Robinson still has many injury roadblocks to clear after undergoing ankle surgery last May, which forces the Knicks to exercise a little caution ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline.

If there is any worthwhile offer, however, it seems like Sims' time in New York will come to an end. While a blockbuster move is not feasible under the squad's current financial circumstances, smart decision-making is still vitally important.