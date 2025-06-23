Congratulations to the Oklahoma City Thunder for winning the 2025 NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks recently finished their best season in 25 years. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and will return their entire core next season, sans former head coach Tom Thibodeau. But despite experiencing unprecedented success for a team that's been so unsuccessful recently, there are still holes to be filled. And the NBA Draft is the perfect time for teams to address those needs.

Knicks' 2025 NBA Draft status

Sadly for the Knicks, their 2025 first-round pick was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the Mikal Bridges trade. Still, there is always the second round. New York will pick 50th in the 2025 NBA Draft, about halfway through the second round. The Knicks are unlikely to get a player capable of making a significant impact at that spot, but it's possible. Conversely, they can always trade up if they fall in love with a prospect projected to be drafted late in the first round or early in the second round.

Given how the Knicks are built, they should enter the draft with a game plan. Fortunately for New York, there are enough needs to take the best player available, essentially. Since Miles McBride is better suited to play off the ball, it would be understandable if they selected a (backup) point guard. Tyler Kolek is the only point guard under contract other than Jalen Brunson, according to HoopsHype. The only true wings on the team are both in the starting rotation (OG Anunoby and Josh Hart). Thus, the Knicks could also use their pick on an athletic three-and-D wing. And considering the lack of depth in the team's frontcourt, they would also be well-served by adding a big man. In other words, the only position at which they don't have a need is shooting guard.

Assuming New York stays put in the second round, which prospects should the Knicks consider drafting? Given their size and versatility, let's identify two who should get serious consideration.

Knicks could consider a 6-foot-6 wing from Georgetown

The Knicks should definitely at least consider drafting Micah Peavy. The 23-year-old split time between three colleges. But he proved to be hyper-athletic at the college level. And he has demonstrated NBA-ready physicality, as well. He could relieve Anunoby and Hart while maintaining some shooting, defense, and grit at a bargain price.

Peavy is a big, physical wing who shines in transition and going downhill. He moves well without the ball and is capable of guarding multiple positions. Peavy also boasts good defensive timing and instincts.

Peavy improved his 3-point shooting each year in college. He knocked down 40% of his 4.1 3-pointers (per game) with Georgetown in 2024-25. But he strangely shot below 66% from the free-throw line in every collegiate season, which is known to raise red flags amongst scouts.

Peavy's age and flaws should result in his availability in the mid-to-late second round, which could benefit New York. The Knicks don't expect to draft an NBA-ready All-Star, so someone like Peavy would be a great get given his skill set.

Knicks must also consider Florida State wing

Watkins is another wing who would presumably be able to give Knicks wings a break. He is a defense-first wing who does not shy away from contact. At 6-foot-5, he has an incredible 6-foot-11-inch wingspan, which enables him to disrupt passing lanes and block shots. On the offensive end of the floor, Watkins is at his best in transition.

The CAA client is a jack-of-all-trades, capable of rebounding, passing the ball, and scoring. Although he was a below-average 3-point shooter throughout college, he would obviously not receive a green light from whomever the Knicks hire to coach the team. So, no problem there.

Watkins' size and gritty style of play make him a desirable addition, as he could enter the team's rotation immediately, while deferring to gifted scorers like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

One way or the other, the Knicks need another wing. And grabbing one in the draft is an ideal path, considering their starting lineup is already set, which should alleviate some pressure off whomever they draft, as well as the fact that a more accomplished backup point guard is probably desired, given that they hope to compete for a championship immediately. New York should seriously consider the best wings projected to be available in the mid-to-late second round. And Peavy and Watkins should be at the top of that list.