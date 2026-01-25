As the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 5 nears, the New York Knicks have actively been discussing several options on the trade market involving French forward Guerschon Yabusele, league sources told ClutchPoints. The San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans are two teams with which the Knicks have recently held extensive dialogue, among others.

Since the Knicks are right up against their second apron hard cap, they are unable to take back more salary than outgoing salary in any potential trades over the next two weeks. Not only is Yabusele being involved in trade dialogue, but New York is also exploring the possibility of attaching a minimum-contract player to said discussions, specifically second-year guard Pacome Dadiet, sources said.

Between these two contracts, the Knicks have approximately $8.3 million to play with and try to add one or two impactful talents for what this organization believes can be a championship push this season. It is worth noting that New York already has an open roster spot, and trading two players for one before the deadline would force them to add at least one other player to their roster.

In discussions with the Spurs, the Knicks have inquired about 2022 ninth overall pick Jeremy Sochan, sources said. Sochan is in the final year of his rookie contract and will be a restricted free agent in the summer. His defensive versatility at either forward position and slashing abilities on offense would fit in with New York's style of play.

Although Sochan has been out of the Spurs' rotation, there has been internal pushback in San Antonio to the idea of trading him, sources said. The Spurs still value Sochan's presence and have yet to indicate they will actually trade him before this year's deadline. While San Antonio does hold interest in adding more frontcourt help behind star big man Victor Wembanyama, Yabusele is no longer as high on the target list.

Despite being friends with Wembanyama due to their time with the French national team, the Spurs are said to be evaluating other options on the trade market, which is why discussions with the Knicks cooled late this past week. Many around the NBA are wondering if San Antonio is closing in on a deal using Kelly Olynyk's expiring $13.4 million cap slot.

Knicks-Pelicans trade talks

Other than talks with the Spurs, the Knicks have also held direct dialogue with the Pelicans, as have many other teams around the league, leading up to the trade deadline. New Orleans has been taking calls every day from contending teams inquiring about Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, yet league sources say New York's focus is on two players: Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi.

The Knicks have been inquiring about Alvarado's availability from the Pelicans since before the holidays in December, and New Orleans is showing a willingness to move on from the defensive-minded guard. Multiple other teams, including the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves, have also held discussions about Alvarado with the Pelicans.

If Alvarado were to join the Knicks, he would fill a key need for reliable secondary play in the backcourt behind All-Star guard Jalen Brunson.

As for Missi, the recent All-Rookie center has taken a backseat to rookie big man Derik Queen in New Orleans. The 21-year-old big man and his camp feel disrespected by the Pelicans for his major decrease in minutes, and tension has formed between the two sides, sources said.

Not only does Missi want an elevated role, but the organization is fielding a ton of interest in him, making him one of the most likely players to be on the move before this year's trade deadline. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has also reported recently on the Knicks calling about both Alvarado and Missi.

The Knicks are one of the handful of teams with strong interest in Missi, sources said. Since he is in the second year of his rookie contract, any team rumored to be in search of extra frontcourt depth has likely called the Pelicans to discuss a potential trade. Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference, including New York and Toronto Raptors, have held Missi trade dialogue with New Orleans.

Even with teams making calls for Murphy, Jones, Alvarado, and Missi before the trade deadline, the Pelicans are focused on finding ways to add draft assets, specifically to recover a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. New Orleans traded its own first-round pick in this year's draft to trade up and select Queen with the 13th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Pelicans are also reaching out to teams to gauge interest in former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and former NBA champion Jordan Poole, sources said. It will be hard for New Orleans to move either player and receive assets in return before the trade deadline.

Poole has been on the trade market since the start of December, as reported by ClutchPoints.

Knicks hold Naji Marshall trade interest amid Yabusele discussions

Outside of the Knicks holding talks with the Spurs and Pelicans as of late, New York is one of many teams to also express interest in trading for Dallas Mavericks wing Naji Marshall, sources said. Due to the lack of wing talent on the trade market this season and the demand for such players increasing, Marshall is expected to drive a significant market, with some league personnel suggesting Dallas may be able to fetch a first-round pick when all is said and done.

What the Knicks decide to do before the trade deadline, especially with Yabusele and his contract, will directly impact their championship efforts.

This past offseason, Yabusele drew significant interest as an unrestricted free agent, especially after a strong showing in one year with the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only were the Knicks interested, but the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, 76ers, and Spurs were all known suitors around the league for the 30-year-old.

Ultimately, Yabusele chose to sign a two-year, nearly $12 million contract with the Knicks that contained a player option for the 2026-27 season worth about $5.8 million. However, Knicks executive Leon Rose and his front office made the decision to sign Yabusele before bringing in Mike Brown as Tom Thibodeau's successor on the sidelines.

In 39 games this season, Yabusele has only averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in roughly 9.2 minutes per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the floor. His inability to crack Brown's nightly rotations in New York is the reason why the Knicks are pressed to move him for a more impactful talent before the trade deadline in less than two weeks.