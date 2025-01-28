Monday night’s clash between Tom Thibodeau’s New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies was anticipated to be a tightly contested battle, as both teams entered the game with 30 or more wins and playoff aspirations.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked to share his thoughts on his team’s performance.

Expand Tweet

Tom Thibodeau only wants the Knicks to win

“There's a long way to go,” said the Knicks head coach. “We know that we can't feel too good about it, we gotta make sure that we get ready for Denver. The games keep coming. Enjoy this tonight. The focus never changes, it's always daily improvement.”

Coach Thibodeau acknowledged the challenge Memphis posed, noting their top-five rankings in both offensive and defensive rating heading into Monday night. However, the Grizzlies failed to live up to that reputation, struggling on both ends of the court.

The Grizzlies feature two All-Stars—dynamic guard Ja Morant and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.—backed by a bench loaded with size, as their first four substitutes all measure 6-5 or taller. Known for their physicality, up-tempo style, and status as the Western Conference's No. 3 seed, they appeared well-equipped to exploit the Knicks' vulnerabilities on Monday night.

Although the Grizzlies seemed designed to capitalize on New York’s supposed weaknesses—depth, size, and challenges against elite teams—they left Madison Square Garden humbled. The Knicks dismantled Memphis 143-106, marking their second straight dominant victory over a Western Conference playoff contender.

The Grizzlies entered New York on a six-game winning streak, highlighted by consecutive victories over the Pelicans and Jazz. Despite playing their third game in four nights—a scenario where their deep 11-man rotation should have been an advantage—the Knicks turned the tables, dominating Memphis in every aspect of the game.

Morant, who’s been averaging around 21 points and eight assists this season, was limited to only 10 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies' second-leading scorer, finished with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting.

New York overpowering the Grizzlies

The Knicks had scored 102 points by the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, they dominated with fast-break plays and solid attacks to the basket.

Despite ranking near the NBA’s bottom for pace, the Knicks have shown remarkable consistency in their recent games, scoring 140 or more points against both the Kings and the Grizzlies—two teams known for their fast-paced styles.

Mikal Bridges was instrumental in leading the Knicks' charge with 28 points from a strong shooting performance, utilizing his height to disrupt Morant's offensive rhythm during defensive pressure. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed with 24 points and an impressive 11 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson also added 20 points and six assists in the game.

The Knicks’ bench stepped up with Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride each scoring 14 points, Cameron Payne adding 11, and Landry Shamet making two key threes.

New York had two lengthy breaks between games last week and will have another three-day rest following their upcoming back-to-back against Houston and Toronto on Feb. 3 and 4.

After dropping six of nine games earlier this month, the Knicks seems to have corrected course, tackling the issues that previously led to missed opportunities. The Knicks are now in a tight race with Boston for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed.

Next, they will host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, looking to match their season-best 145-point showing from a dominant 27-point victory over Denver in November.