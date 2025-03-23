The New York Knicks were in a free fall of sorts. Even Josh Hart recently acknowledged it. New York was on a two-game losing streak entering their recent game against the Washington Wizards. To be fair, the Knicks were dealt an awkward hand in their schedule over the past week or two. And Jalen Brunson's injury has certainly hurt, as well.

However, in the Knicks' win over the Wizards, they were forced to play some of their young core, as Miles McBride was out with a groin injury. And sure, Washington is not very good, but their reserves responded.

Knicks bench answered the call against Wizards

Four Knicks bench players played more than 10 minutes. That alone is an accomplishment for a team that doesn't turn to its bench too often. But the really encouraging part is that Tom Thibodeau, possibly against his will, played Tyler Kolek relatively heavy minutes.

Kolek registered 18 minutes. And despite what Thibodeau might have thought, the world kept on spinning.

Further, Kolek looked good in his 18 minutes. He accumulated four points, eight assists, three steals, and no turnovers. He even tallied seven of his eight assists inside nine minutes! Kolek distributed the ball and demonstrated good court vision while keeping his dribble and making smart plays.

Could Tom Thibodeau be undergoing a change of heart?

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Thibodeau has come around to the idea of playing his younger reserves. Kolek has shown that he's ready to be in the team's rotation with each opportunity he's received—and it hasn't really mattered.

Once Brunson and McBride are back, they will retake their place in the rotation—as they should.

But entering the rotation and playing spot minutes to keep starters healthy and rested are worlds apart. And Kolek—along with Pacome Dadiet, Moses Brown, and Kevin McCullar Jr.—can certainly get some repetitions while giving the starters a break.

Leaning on younger reserves in that way would not only allow the starters to remain fresh, but it would provide the team with a better idea of what these youngsters can do. After all, maybe one or more have the chops to hang with legitimate NBA competition. Considering the salary cap jujitsu that New York's front office will continue to be forced to complete, wouldn't that be good intel entering free agency? Utilizing one or more of their younger players is a much better option than signing a significantly more expensive veteran.

Tom Thibodeau has proven that he can adapt

Thibodeau deserves the benefit of the doubt. Whatever happened in his time coaching the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves is ancient history. The fact of the matter is that Thibodeau has proven a willingness to player younger players. Case in point, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. All three played as first or second year players under Thibodeau while receiving a good deal of playing time. Thus, we know Thibodeau is willing to play younger players—so long as they're his type of players.

New York has 12 games remaining over the next three weeks. More importantly, they'll play three sets of back-to-backs. Brunson will have to be brought along slowly, if the schedule allows for it. And Mitchell Robinson still appears to be operating on a minutes restriction. Why not give the other starters strategic breaks, as well? It could make the difference between entering the playoffs rested or fatigued. And considering how top heavy the Knicks are, they'll be in trouble if they're fatigued to begin the playoffs.