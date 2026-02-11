The NBA All-Star Game has been one of the most debated events on the sports calendar. Once a must-see showcase for the best players in the league, the All-Star Game has become synonymous with a lack of effort and defense over the past few seasons.

"White guys versus black guys. … Guys would play f*cking hard." Nick Wright on how he would fix the NBA All-Star game.

This has led the NBA to change the format several times to strike a competitive balance that will encourage the players to compete while also drawing the interest of fans. First Things First star Nick Wright joined the Bill Simmons Podcast and floated a hilarious but interesting fix for the All-Star Game that could happen four years down the line.

“It’s fixable in four years if your guy Kon Knueppel continues on this trajectory. And we just have to say PC headlines be damned,” Nick Wright said.

Bill Simmons said, “I know where you’re going…”

Wright continued, “White guys vs. Black guys. Luka, Joker, Flagg, Reaves, Knueppel against Wemby, whomever. I’m telling right now, guys would play f—-ing hard. There would be a real edge to the game.”

” It certainly would get a lot of talking points going that week,” Simmons replied

Wright believes that a game with those teams would be the closest it's been in decades.

“Like there hasn’t been a moment in the NBA in the last 50 years where if that ended up just by chance being the game, you could see either team winning.”

The NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, February 15, starting at 5 PM EST on NBC.