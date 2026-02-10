Vince Carter made sure Michael Jordan was in the Eastern Conference's starting lineup one last time for the 2003 NBA All-Star Game.

Jordan was playing the final year of his legendary career with the Washington Wizards during the 2002-03 campaign. Even at age 40, he still showcased strong performances as one of the best veteran stars in the league at the time.

Carter had the better season while he was in his superstar prime with the Toronto Raptors, earning an All-Star selection. However, he revealed on a Feb. 9 episode of the All The Smoke podcast that he gave up his spot in the starting lineup so Jordan could have it instead. He even showed his request to the six-time champion what would happen if he didn't take his spot.

“I was like MJ [Michael Jordan], if you don't take the spot I'm gonna stay in the back and I ain't going to come out,” Carter said.

How Michael Jordan played in final NBA season

It was a major sign of respect for Vince Carter to show for Michael Jordan, giving the legend one last dance as an All-Star starter in 2003.

Jordan played all 82 games in the regular season, being one of the Wizards' top scorers at ae 40. He averaged 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 44.5% from the field, including 29.1% from beyond the arc, and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

Jordan couldn't end his career with one last playoff berth as the Wizards were unsuccessful in their postseason pursuit. Despite this, he concluded it with his pride and dignity as one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.