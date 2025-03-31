The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are questionable on the team's injury report. Holmgren is listed with left hip injury management, while Hartenstein has left hip soreness.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Bulls.

Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein injury status vs. Bulls

Holmgren has been battling a hip ailment that caused him to miss a Mar. 23 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and Saturday's 132-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Hartenstein popped up on Oklahoma City's injury report following the Indiana victory. Questionable tags indicate both players are managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Bulls.

Holmgren has averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 49/34/67 shooting splits over 16 appearances since returning from a right iliac wing fracture. Hartenstein has been effective as Oklahoma City's starting center this season after signing a three-year, $87 million contract. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting over 52 appearances.

The Thunder have won 16 of their last 17 games. They hold a 2.5-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top record with eight remaining.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have won nine of their last 12 games. Chicago has the same record as the Miami Heat but holds the Eastern Conference's ninth seed by way of a tiebreaker. If the season ended today, they would host Miami in the play-in tournament for a chance to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.

Josh Giddey is questionable for the Thunder matchup due to right hip soreness. Monday's game would mark Giddey's first in Oklahoma City since the team traded him for Alex Caruso this summer. The Bulls point guard is in the midst of a breakout stretch, averaging 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 52/49/81 shooting splits over 14 appearances post-All-Star break.

So, regarding whether Chet Holmgren and Isiaah Hartenstein are playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the Thunder should cautiously approach any injuries at this point in the season with their top playoff seed nearly solidified. However, both players' statuses will gain clarity closer to tipoff.

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Soreness

Chet Holmgren: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Injury Management

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Aaron Wiggins: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Jaylin Williams: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Tightness

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain

Ayo Dosumnu: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Josh Giddey: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Soreness; Injury Management

Kevin Huerter: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Sprain; Injury Management

Tre Jones: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Midfoot; Sprain

E.J. Liddell: Out – Injury/Illness – N/a; Illness

Emanuel Miller: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out – G League – Two-Way