The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Chicago Bulls on Monday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein are questionable on the team's injury report. Holmgren is listed with left hip injury management, while Hartenstein has left hip soreness.
Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Bulls.
Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein injury status vs. Bulls
Holmgren has been battling a hip ailment that caused him to miss a Mar. 23 win over the Los Angeles Clippers and Saturday's 132-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Hartenstein popped up on Oklahoma City's injury report following the Indiana victory. Questionable tags indicate both players are managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Bulls.
Holmgren has averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks on 49/34/67 shooting splits over 16 appearances since returning from a right iliac wing fracture. Hartenstein has been effective as Oklahoma City's starting center this season after signing a three-year, $87 million contract. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting over 52 appearances.
The Thunder have won 16 of their last 17 games. They hold a 2.5-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top record with eight remaining.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have won nine of their last 12 games. Chicago has the same record as the Miami Heat but holds the Eastern Conference's ninth seed by way of a tiebreaker. If the season ended today, they would host Miami in the play-in tournament for a chance to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.
Josh Giddey is questionable for the Thunder matchup due to right hip soreness. Monday's game would mark Giddey's first in Oklahoma City since the team traded him for Alex Caruso this summer. The Bulls point guard is in the midst of a breakout stretch, averaging 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 52/49/81 shooting splits over 14 appearances post-All-Star break.
So, regarding whether Chet Holmgren and Isiaah Hartenstein are playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the Thunder should cautiously approach any injuries at this point in the season with their top playoff seed nearly solidified. However, both players' statuses will gain clarity closer to tipoff.
Thunder injury report
Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain
Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain
Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Soreness
Chet Holmgren: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Injury Management
Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery
Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery
Aaron Wiggins: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Tendinitis
Jaylin Williams: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Tightness
Bulls injury report
Lonzo Ball: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain
Ayo Dosumnu: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Surgery
Josh Giddey: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Soreness; Injury Management
Kevin Huerter: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Sprain; Injury Management
Tre Jones: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Midfoot; Sprain
E.J. Liddell: Out – Injury/Illness – N/a; Illness
Emanuel Miller: Out – G League – Two-Way
Jahmir Young: Out – G League – Two-Way