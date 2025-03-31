ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for Monday's NBA slate as we turn attention towards this next cross-conference matchup between teams facing off for the final time. The Chicago Bulls (33-41) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12) as OKC leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Chicago Bulls are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Miami Heat for the final two play-in slots. While they lost their last game 120-119 to the Dallas Mavericks, they've won seven of their last 10 games and are making a solid push to advance to the play-in tournament.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched the Western Conference for the first time since 2012-13. They've been scorching to end the season as they've gone 9-1 over their last 10 and have won 18 of their last 20 games. They'll look to march towards the NBA Finals and bring their franchise its first championship.

Here are the Bulls-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Thunder Odds

Chicago Bulls: +15 (-108)

Moneyline: +700

Oklahoma City Thunder: -15 (-112)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Thunder

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Bulls Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA over the last few weeks, namely with their two viral wins over the Lakers during a three-game stretch. They came up just short against the Dallas Mavericks during their last game thanks to 19 turnovers on their end. Still, they managed to keep the game close throughout as rookie Matas Buzelis emerged with 28 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. He's now notched his two highest scoring totals this season (28, 31) in their last four games, so expect him to have an increased role and a scoring option for them during the play-in tournament.

This will also be a big game for Josh Giddey as he returns to his former home following his trade from OKC. Giddey has risen as the primary playmaker for the Bulls as they lean on him to do a little bit of everything, especially rebounding and passing the ball. With his size at the guard spot, he's also able to effectively drive the rim and get chances at the free-throw line, so expect him to have some added motivation as he squares off against some former teammates.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are beginning to separate themselves as the best team in the NBA thanks to 18 wins over their last 20 games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is all but closing his case for the league's MVP as he's scored more points through three quarters of action this season than any other player has in a full game. He scored another “casual” 33 points in their last win over the East's four-seed Pacers, so expect him to continue making it look easy against a porous defense like that of the Bulls. Still, Chicago is sixth in PPG with 117.4, so expect the Thunder to have to turn things up at home in this one.

The Thunder are currently dealing with a few injuries as Andrew Wiggins was out during their last game, while both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren list as ‘day-to-day' with nagging injuries. Still, the greatest strength of this Thunder team all season has been their impressive depth and ability to make up for starting players out of the lineup. Each player on their team is capable of a solid scoring night as they have tons of options to look for in terms of using their big men.

Final Bulls-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Bulls fell to the Thunder 114-95 in their only other meeting this season as they couldn't find any answers to stop Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. While the Bulls are a high-scoring team in their own right, the Thunder are on another level and continue to set themselves apart from the rest of the NBA.

Still, we should see solid games out of Chicago's Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as the pair has been playing great complementary basketball together. They'll need to lock-in on the defensive end, however, if they want to have a chance at slowing down SGA and his effortless scoring.

While the Bulls are playing well, the Thunder have been a covering machine this season and there's no reason we should bet against them at this point. Take OKC to cover at home.

Final Bulls-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -15 (-112)