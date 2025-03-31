The Chicago Bulls will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at Paycom Center. Josh Giddey is questionable on the team's injury report due to right hip soreness/injury management.

Here's everything we know about Giddey's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Thunder

Giddey missed three games earlier this month due to an ankle sprain, but he played in the Bulls' previous four games. The 22-year-old drained a half-court buzzer-beater to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. However, he struggled during Saturday's 120-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, posting eight points, eight rebounds and four assists on 3-of-12 shooting in 27 minutes.

A questionable tag for Monday's matchup indicates he's experiencing discomfort in his hip but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Thunder. The matchup will mark his first game in Oklahoma City since his former team traded him for Alex Caruso last summer.

Giddey is in the midst of a breakout stretch for the Bulls as their lead ball-handler. The former No. 6 pick has averaged 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists on 52/49/81 shooting splits over 14 appearances post-All-Star break. He's one of five players averaging over 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists this season, joining Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Luka Doncic.

The Bulls have won nine of their last 12 games. They rank 10th in offense, eighth in defense and sixth in net rating (7.6) during that span. Chicago has the same record as the Miami Heat but holds the Eastern Conference's ninth seed by way of a tiebreaker. If the season ended today, they would host Miami in the play-in tournament for a chance to face the winner of the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the eighth seed.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have won 16 of their last 17 games. They hold a 2.5-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's top record with eight remaining. Chet Holmgren (Left Hip; Injury Management) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Left Hip; Soreness) are questionable for Monday's game.

So, regarding whether Josh Giddey is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the Bulls will need the breakout guard available if they hope to compete. Giddey's status will gain clarity closer to the game's 8 PM EST tipoff.

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Right Wrist; Sprain

Ayo Dosumnu: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Josh Giddey: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hip; Soreness; Injury Management

Kevin Huerter: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Thumb; Sprain; Injury Management

Tre Jones: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Midfoot; Sprain

E.J. Liddell: Out – Injury/Illness – N/a; Illness

Emanuel Miller: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jahmir Young: Out – G League – Two-Way

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain

Isaiah Hartenstein: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Soreness

Chet Holmgren: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Injury Management

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Aaron Wiggins: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Jaylin Williams: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Hip; Tightness