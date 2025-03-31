Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey returns to the Paycom Center for the first time since the Oklahoma City Thunder traded him for Alex Caruso, which head coach Mark Daigneault revisited before Monday’s matchup. After his first three seasons, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls during the offseason, granting Josh an increased role with Chicago, while supplementing Oklahoma City with a veteran three-and-D guard with a championship pedigree.

Nearly an entire season into the deal, Daigneault believes it’s a move that’s been mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

“Well, I haven’t seen a ton of them with my eyes, but obviously I’ve seen his numbers, and he’s playing great,” Daigneault said. “Trades are inherently mutually beneficial, and I think that’s one where both teams benefit, and both players benefited. Alex ended up in a situation that he wanted to be in. Josh is obviously able to play a role there that shows his talent in a contract year, and he is maximizing that. We’re certainly happy for him. Not surprised. He was a really talented player, but we’re happy for him.”

Giddey is producing some of the best averages of his career this season, including assists (6.9), steals (1.2), and blocks (0.6), while averaging 14.2 points and shooting at a career-best 38% clip from three. The same can’t be said about Caruso from a statistical standpoint. However, his defensive presence undoubtedly strengthens the Thunder’s second unit, which makes Oklahoma City one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

Jalen Williams reacts to Josh Giddey’s return vs. Thunder

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams is excited to see Josh Giddey in Monday’s matchup against the Bulls. Williams spent his first two seasons in the NBA with Giddey as his teammate.

While Williams is happy for Giddey’s success with the Bulls, he’s not taking a reunion with his former teammate lightly, as Josh will make his first visit to the Paycom Center as part of the visiting team.

“I’m excited,” Williams said. “It’s always fun playing against Gid, and I think, obviously, whenever we’re playing against a former teammate, you try really hard not to make it a you versus you, but Thunder versus the Bulls.”

Still, Williams will undoubtedly cherish seeing his former teammate.

“It’s always good to see familiar faces, man,” Williams added. “You don’t know when the next time is you’ll see somebody, and you try not to take those moments for granted.”

The Thunder will look to extend their winning streak to 10.