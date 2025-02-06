Oklahoma City Thunder starting forward Chet Holmgren is slated to make his return from a pelvic injury that forced him to miss 39 consecutive games this season. After an impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign for the Thunder, Holmgren suffered a fractured pelvic in November but is scheduled to return this week.

Holmgren will make his return in Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Just in: Thunder star Chet Holmgren is off the team's injury report, clearing the way for him to return to action Friday against the Toronto Raptors in OKC. At 40-9, Thunder's remainder of regular season will feature reintegrating Holmgren into the young, rising title contender,” Charania said.

Holmgren is a vital piece to Oklahoma City's starting lineup. A consistent scoring threat who can stretch the floor with his outside touch on one end of the floor, and protect the rim on the other. Holmgren averaged 16.4 points on 50.3% shooting, including 37.8% from deep, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 10 games for the Thunder this season.

Thunder acquire Daniel Theis in a trade with Pelicans

The Thunder traded for Pelicans center Daniel Theis for added depth in the frontcourt. Less than 24 hours before the news of Chet Holmgren's return broke, the Thunder landed Theis and a 2031 second-round pick from the Pelicans in exchange for cash consideration.

Theis joins Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, and Kenrich Williams as the Thunder bigs are now at full strength for the final stretch of the regular season. Holmgren and Theis will be available for Friday's matchup against the Raptors at the Paycom Center.

In 38 games this season, Theis has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. The veteran big man will be a solid addition to a young Thunder team with serious championship aspirations in the Western Conference.