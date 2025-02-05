The Oklahoma City Thunder acquiring veteran center Daniel Thies and a 2031 second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Theis, 32, has been involved in several trade rumors this season with the Pelicans looking to move below the tax line. Before making this trade with the Thunder, New Orleans was roughly $1.4 million above the luxury tax threshold.

After sending Theis to the Thunder, where he could provide valuable center depth, the Pelicans now move below the tax yet again.

In a total of 38 games this season, Theis has averaged 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor. The veteran big man will be a solid addition for a young Thunder team with serious championship aspirations in the Western Conference.

Chet Holmgren continues to work his way back from a right iliac wing fracture he suffered on Nov. 11 against the Golden State Warriors. While the Thunder are hopeful that Holmgren will return to the floor shortly after the All-Star break after ramping up his activities as of late, Theis provides them with a sense of security.

The veteran big man has been around the block quite a bit in recent years, and he has always been a favorite in his teams' locker rooms. Despite his lack of playing time this year with the Pelicans, Theis was a productive player with the LA Clippers during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.1 percent from three-point range.

Oklahoma City was entering the trade deadline thinner than most teams when it came to frontcourt talent, which is why the addition of Theis at a cheap price could make a lot of sense if they were to keep him.

Before making this trade with the Pelicans, the Thunder had 14 players on their active roster. The addition of Theis takes them to 15 total players, and Oklahoma City has been rumored to be interested in converting two-way guard Ajay Mitchell to a standard contract.

Since Theis' contract is an expiring minimum deal, this would be an easy move for the Thunder front office to make, allowing the veteran big man to possibly hit the buyout market and sign with any other team.

For the Pelicans, this trade was nothing more than a move to get below the tax. Injuries have plagued them all year, resulting in New Orleans' lost season.

The Thunder are currently 39-9 and own the best record in the Western Conference ahead of the NBA trade deadline.