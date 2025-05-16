In a 119-107 loss on the road in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points. Unfortunately for the Thunder, Jalen Williams did not show up alongside the MVP candidate. The All-Star forward shot less than 20% from the floor and didn't make a single three-pointer.

Head coach Mark Daigneault is confident that Williams won't have another bad outing in Game 7.

In the 2025 postseason, Williams is putting up good numbers. Through ten games, the 24-year-old averages 19.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. However, all of his statistics are down from what he did during the regular season. In a series against Nikola Jokic and an experienced Nuggets team, Oklahoma City can't afford to be less than their best.

After his poor performance in Game 6, Thunder fans took to X, saying that they are ready for their team to move on from Williams. One of the names that came up in a potential trade was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“If Jalen Williams does not perform in game 7 and we lose HE HAS TO BE traded for Giannis before next season starts,” one fan posted.

“jalen williams just don’t know he bout to be in the giannis to OKC trade,” said another.

“Jalen Williams 6 points in 38 minutes. I’m begging the Thunder to trade him and Chet for Giannis,” one fan pleaded. They’re not worth giving max contract extensions to anyway. SGA and Giannis would be a movie.”

“If Jalen Williams is as bad as you think he is, how do expect to trade him for Giannis?” asked another.

The Thunder have another chance to move on to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday afternoon. They host Game 7, but are up against arguably the best player in the league in Jokic. Gilgeous-Alexander needs his teammates to show up big in order for Oklahoma City to move on.

If the Thunder are sent home in the second round in back-to-back seasons, general manager Sam Presti is under pressure. The team has what they need to pursue a star, even if it means sending Williams away in the process.