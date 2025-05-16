After a 119-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday, where Mark Daigneault will look to guide All-Stars Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder to their first Western Conferece Finals. In Game 6, Williams turned in his worst shooting performance of the series, finishing with six points on 3-of-6 attempts, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals.

However, when a reporter asked Daigneault if he'll think of ways to cheer up Williams heading into Game 7, the Thunder head coach said it wouldn't be necessary, per Let's Talk Thunder's Michael Martin.

“He does it on his own. He's pretty good there. Really motivated competitor. He'll be ready to go on Sunday. I'm sure he's disappointed as we all are in the outcome of the game and we're all looking at what we could have done better, but when the ball goes up in the air Sunday he’s gonna be ready to rock.”

Mark Daigneault is confident that Jalen Williams will be “Ready to go on Sunday.” Mark also mentioned that JDub is, “Probably disappointed as we all are in the outcome of the game and we are all looking at what we could have done better, but when the ball goes up in the air… pic.twitter.com/IrFH1wMo8I — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Nuggets outscored the Thunder 32-21 in the third quarter, keeping their opponent at bay throughout the final frame to tie their Western Conference semifinal series 3-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 points on an efficient 11-of-16 attempts, six assists, and three rebounds, led five Thunder players in double figures. Chet Holmgren notched a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds), guards Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace each added 10 points.

Mark Daigneault confident in Jalen Williams, Thunder

Despite Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein's posterizing dunk on Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, the league reigning MVP got the last laugh by forcing a win or go home Game 7 on Sunday. The 2023 champion Nuggets will look to come back from a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conferece semifinal series, while Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is confident his guys will bounce back in the series finale.

The Thunder will host the Nuggets on Sunday.