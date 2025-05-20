Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso has done whatever has been asked of him. After Caruso guarded Nikola Jokic in the semifinals, he might have to guard Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, he dropped a candid response.

“Like or dislike, it’s my job,” Caruso said via Anthony Slater on X (formerly Twitter). “Get stops. Either the game tells me to battle 300-pound guys or get over screens on the perimeter.”

Caruso has been everywhere for the Thunder, and his impact cannot be undervalued. In addition to being an elite defender, he's been masterful as the conductor.

Even with guys like Lougentz Dort and Chet Holmgren, the former Texas A&M star runs the show on that end. Not to mention, he's been a leading-by-example type of player.

As evidenced by guarding Jokic, he will do whatever is necessary. However, it's not just guarding him in a one-on-one situation. Caruso disrupts passing lanes and sneaks behind the center to disrupt them.

Also, he'll front them, which makes a post-up much more difficult than it could be. Little things like that are only a glimpse of how he impacts the game on that side.

The Thunder have players besides Alex Caruso to guard Julius Randle

Although Caruso has shown major commitment to that side, guys like Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein should be able to do the job.

However, Randle is a different player from Jokic, yet strikingly similar.

For instance, both are extremely physical and thrive in the low-post. While Jokic is a better all-around scorer, the Timberwolves forward loves initiating contact and driving through people.

Considering that Caruso will need to guard on the perimeter as well, if the Thunder has this matchup in place, they'll need to be smart about it.

Whether that's sending help or stunting to Randle, head coach Mark Daigneault will draw up some creative scheme. Once again, though, another similarity with the two big men is the playmaking.

Jokic is on another level, but Randle is underrated as a passer, especially out of the high and low post. If the defense collapses, it could be game over.

Either way, it might simply depend on when Caruso is switched onto Randle. The latter might take it lightly, but the Thunder All-NBA defender will give it all he has.

That alone could be a major deciding element in how the Western Conference Finals shake out. The Timberwolves and Thunder take on one another on Tuesday in Oklahoma City for Game 1.