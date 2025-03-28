The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle of Western Conference supremacy on Thursday night. In what turned out to be a wild, back-and-forth game, the Thunder ultimately prevailed, 125-104. The win improved their record to a league-best 61-12. However, it might prove to be a pyrrhic victory, as two crucial bench pieces left early with injury.

Jaylin Williams left after playing just eight minutes and is dealing with left hip stiffness. He finished with three points and three rebounds. Not long afterward, Alex Caruso was ruled out for the rest of the game. Caruso was reportedly dealing with lower back soreness, according to Thunder reporter Steve McGehee.

Caruso logged just 10 minutes before departing. He ended his night with six points, three rebounds, an assist, and a block.

Thankfully for Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reminded everyone why he is the favorite for NBA MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 37 points on 15-for-25 from the floor. He chipped in with six assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

The Thunder's other Williams, Jalen Williams, chipped in with 20 points. But the difference in the game came on the other end of the floor.

Oklahoma City's defense held Memphis to 41.8 percent shooting (33-79), with the Grizzlies committing 18 turnovers. Desmond Bane, the best offensive option with Ja Morant still out with injury, was completely shut down.

Bane finished with three points on 1-for-12 shooting.

The game was up for grabs entering the fourth quarter. OKC led by two points, but outscored Memphis 34-15 in the final stanza to pull away.

There is no immediate word on either Caruso or Williams' status. But given the relative lack of seriousness to the listed injuries, it is expected they will be listed day-to-day.

The Thunder host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.