Oklahoma City Thunder second-year guard Cason Wallace was named to the NBA Rising Star Challenge. In his sophomore campaign, Wallace has an increased role for Mark Daigneault and the Thunder. And that work hasn’t gone unnoticed as he is heading to the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Wallace addressed the selection during the shootaround before the Thunder’s game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in the same city hosting the event in February.

“It means a lot that my work is being noticed,” Wallace said. “I’ve been playing well recently. So, I appreciate it.”

Wallace strengthened his case for the selection by averaging 10.0 points on 51.9% shooting, including 47.2% from deep, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game in January. He’s also started in 30 of 44 games played this season while emerging as a leading guard in the Thunder’s secondary lineups.

Wallace will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at All-Star Weekend. Last week, Gilgeous-Alexander was voted in as a starter for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Mark Daigneault’s take on Cason Wallace’s growth with Thunder

After Thunder guard Cason Wallace finished with a season-high 18 points, four assists, five rebounds, and one steal in a 118-102 win against the 76ers, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault envisioned a more assertive role for Wallace. And it’s nothing he can’t handle as Wallace heads to this year’s Rising Star Challenge.

According to the Thunder head coach, Wallace has proven himself capable in his second season in the NBA. And he’s thrived in guiding the team’s offense while emerging as a pillar on the defensive end of the floor.

“They tell you what they’re ready for with what they do on the court,” Daigneault said. “He showed the capacity, at times last year, as the secondary playmaker. Cason did. And, even before he came here, in his college film, he showed the ability, especially as a finisher, to get in there and do some things. So, you always kind of had that in the back of your mind that he’s had that before [in his game]. Then, you put him in some situations and see how he does.”

It’s been a gradual learning process for Wallace amid the Thunder’s dominating 2024-25 campaign while sitting at the top of the Western Conference.

“I’m learning how to navigate certain situations, pick-and-rolls; the actions getting people in the right spots,” Wallace said. “Just adding to my game.”

Wallace joins Utah Jazz’s second-year guard Keyonte George, Washington Wizards’ Bilal Coulibaly, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson as fellow sophomores named to the event.