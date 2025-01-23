Before the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the Utah Jazz at the Paycom Center, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault discussed Cason Wallace's growth as a playmaker for his team. Wallace finished with nine points and three assists in Sunday's 127-101 win against the Brooklyn Nets. He also displayed his playmaking abilities with the second unit.

During his pregame media availability, Daigneault discussed Wallace's capabilities as a playmaking guard for the Thunder.

“They tell you what they're ready for with what they do on the court,” Daigneault said. “He showed the capacity, at times last year, as the secondary playmaker. Cason did. And, even before he came here, in his college film, he showed the ability, especially as a finisher, to get in there and do some things. So, you always kind of had that in the back of your mind that he's had that before [in his game]. Then, you put him in some situations and see how he does.”

In his second season with the Thunder, Cason Wallace has taken on an increased role in 2024-25.

“I'm learning how to navigate certain situations, pick-and-rolls; the actions getting people in the right spots,” Wallace said. “Just adding to my game.

Jalen Williams returns to Thunder lineup vs. Jazz

Thunder forward Jalen Williams was cleared to play against the Jazz. Williams was cleared before tip-off after entering the Paycom Center as questionable due to a strained hip. But after his pregame routine, he was inserted into Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's starting lineup.

Williams looked ready to go before the game and was cleared less than a half hour before facing the Jazz.

Expand Tweet

The Thunder's 26-point win over the Nets was Williams' first missed game of the regular season. He enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Williams could reach his first All-Star Game selection of his career.

Amid his third year in the NBA, he's amidst his best season yet. While All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the Western Conference in All-Star voting, Williams is seventh among forwards.

This week, their head coach, Mark Daigneault, was named one of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game head coaches. While this year's new format will involve the All-Stars divided into three six-player teams in a four-team tournament, including the NBA's rising stars, Daigneault revealed he hasn't been given all the details on how it will play out at San Francisco.

This is the first time Daigneault will represent the Western Conference's head coach.