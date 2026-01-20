Despite missing two starters, then, playing without Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated Kenny Atkinson’s Cleveland Cavs 136-104 on Monday. The Thunder strung together multiple defensive stops while lighting up the Cavs from the perimeter, where Oklahoma City connected on 23 of 47 from deep.

After the win, coach Atkinson called out his players for poor reads on offense, including attempts in the paint against Holmgren, which he said wasn’t wise against the best rim protector in the NBA.

“We got the rim 19 times in the first half. We got to the paint. We got to the rim,” Atkinson said. “I’m kind of disappointed with how we read the rim, right? They got Chet Holmgren in there. He’s probably the number one rim protector in the league, and we didn’t kick it out. We have to understand. It was physicality and force, but I also think it was our reads in the game. We didn’t read the game right. The decision-making was troubling.”

Holmgren undoubtedly strengthened his case for his first All-Star selection in Monday’s win against the Cavs. He finished with 28 points on an efficient 11-for-16 attempts, including 4-for-5 from deep, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Without All-Star Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, Holmgren’s boost on both ends of the floor was enormous, especially after the Thunder lost Jaylin to a back injury in the first half.

Lu Dort’s five threes led Oklahoma City’s 23 threes on 49% shooting. Holmgren and Isaiah Joe also connected on four threes on a combined 8-for-12 shooting. With only 10 active players in Monday’s win against the Cavs, the Thunder improved to 36-8.

Mark Daigneault reacts to shorthanded Thunder’s win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his team’s response to adversity, beating the Cavs with only 10 active players, led by Chet Holmgren (28 points) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30 points). For Daigneault, the Thunder’s perseverance is a testament to its unwavering confidence amid its next-man-up mentality.

“The thing that I love about this team is we have a group of guys that see those types of setbacks as a challenge,” Daigneault said. “And that became our challenge tonight with only Chet in the frontcourt. So, we played small [for] a lot of minutes. Kenrich did a great job, but the whole team did a great job. Even with Allen out there, we went small a lot in the first half, and the guys really scrapped and fought.

“Then, I thought, huge minutes out of Wiggins, Isaiah Joe; those guys were huge tonight. Not only with the shot making and the offense, but the way the moved the ball, and the way that they defended, and stuck their nose in the fight. It was a great overall team win,” Daigneault concluded.

The shorthanded Thunder will face the Bucks on Wednesday.