The Oklahoma City Thunder is desperate to get a win in Game 4 and even their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets would like to take something of a stranglehold in the series by winning Game 4 at home and taking a 3-1 lead. Both teams may be playing with determination, but the opening quarter was one that both teams would like to forget. The two teams combined for record-tying low 25 points due to horrendous three-point shooting.

The Thunder made 1 of 11 shots from beyond the arc, while the Nuggets missed all 14 of their three-point attempts. Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren thought the poor start was based on the overtime game the two team's played in Game 3 that was won by the Nuggets.

“This is probably the closest thing you’ll see to a back to back in the playoffs,” Holmgren said. “Late game OT and then come out and play not even a day and a half later. It’s a little bit of being winded out there.”

While fatigue may have had something to do with the poor shooting start, Holmgren's explanation sounded like an excuse. That type of mindset may cause problems for the explosive Thunder in Game 4 and future games that Oklahoma City has throughout the postseason.

Thunders struggling against experienced Nuggets and not playing at peak level

Oklahoma City had a dominant regular season and had the best record in the NBA. That means they will have home court advantage throughout the postseason.

They had a 68-14 record during the regular season and rolled over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs by a 4-0 margin.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's leader and has an excellent chance to win the Most Valuable Player Award this season. He had 16 points through three quarters and he was the only Oklahoma City player in double figures at that point in the game.