OKLAHOMA CITY — After missing two critical free throws at the end of a 119-117 loss, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren looks forward to redemption in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. It's not solely from an individual standpoint, but as a team, after the Nuggets handed the Thunder their first loss of the postseason. After Oklahoma City All-Star Jalen Williams absolved Holmgren of blame for Game 1, Chet is undoubtedly ready to move on.

Holmgren is ready to correct the Thunder's mistakes from Monday's loss in Game 2.

“When you don’t do something as good as you feel you can do something, and when something doesn’t go in your favor, there’s always an eagerness, a readiness to go out there, and kind of clean those things up,” Holmgren said. “And that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Although the Thunder coughed up a 14-point lead in Game 1, Holmgren says improving on the series opener is always the objective, regardless of how things ended in Monday's two-point loss.

“Whether we won or lost that game, we were gonna come in here and look where we can be better. And that’s what we’ve done over the last day and a half of preparing for this. We’re gonna go out and try to execute it tonight.”

Why Mark Daigneault isn't worried about Chet Holmgren

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault believes Chet Holmgren will bounce back in Game 2. For who Holmgren is as a competitor, Daigneault is confident he'll see a significant improvement in Holmgren on Wednesday night.

Relating back to Holmgren's progression from his pelvic injury this season, and many other setbacks in the past, Daigneault has seen his starting forward's resilience over the years.

“He's the last guy I'm worried about as a competitor. The last guy,” Daigneault said. “From the way that he's handled the adversity from the injuries and having to work his way all the way back from that. His combination of hunger and drive, but also consistent work to get himself back. He got back way earlier this year. He got back in the earliest timeline he possibly could have, while being safe and responsible.

Holmgren finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, four blocks, two assists, and one steal in Game 1. He also spent much of the night defending Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, who finished with a game-high 42 points in the series opener. The Thunder will host the Nuggets in Game 2 on Wednesday.