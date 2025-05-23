The Oklahoma City Thunder have maintained a unified front over the last couple of years, both during and after the game. They huddle together in courtside interviews and constantly horse around like they are back on the playground. Their youthful enthusiasm is pure and infectious. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the franchise's leader and superstar, kept that strong sense of camaraderie in mind after he officially won the MVP award. Well, sort of.

Gilgeous-Alexander showed gratitude to his teammates with lavish gift baskets. The most prominent item was a Rolex watch. Thunder players giddily flaunted the shiny new accessory, but not everyone on the squad was fortunate enough to receive such love from No. 2.

When asked if he also got a watch, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault had a humorous response.

“No I didn't,” he told reporters before Thursday's 118-103 win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, per Thunder beat reporter Michael Martin. “He (Shai) made the statement that everyone loves watches and I was like ‘well, not everyone.'”

The 2024 NBA Coach of the Year sported a wry smile, as laughter filled the press room. One cannot forget that Daigneault himself is young compared to his peers. The 40-year-old exudes professionalism on the sidelines, but he can keep things light just like his team does after games. Though, if the five-year HC was actually miffed with Gilgeous-Alexander, he is surely over it by now.

Thunder put pressure on Timberwolves after triumphant Game 2 effort

Oklahoma City secured a 2-0 lead in the series on the strength of another terrific third-quarter. The newly crowned MVP lived up to his title, notching 38 points on 12-of-21 shooting along with eight assists and three steals. He also made 13-of-15 attempts from the free-throw line, a stat that has commanded ample attention from social media thus far. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is undeterred by the chatter, however, as he leads his squad one step closer to the NBA Finals.

He had plenty of help on this night. Jalen Williams, the X-factor of this squad, posted a double-double of 26 points and 10 boards. Chet Holmgren rounded out a fruitful outing for the trio with 22 points. The Thunder also stayed steady on defense, limiting Julius Randle to six points on 2-of-11 shooting. Anthony Edwards' 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists were not enough to overpower the No. 1 seed in the West.

Much like he was omitted from the Rolex shopping spree, Mark Daigneault will be overlooked for the job he is doing on the bench. His game-planning has proven effective through two showdowns with the Timberwolves. If he and OKC can stay the course and earn six more Ws this postseason, Daigneault should have little trouble getting whatever bling he desires.