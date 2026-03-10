Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort has apologized to Nikola Jokic following a flagrant foul on him in the fourth quarter of their 129-126 victory. Per a quote by Dort obtained by ESPN's Tim McMahon, he implied that it wasn't personal and that he was caught up in the competitive moment.

“Just lost in the competition,” Dort told ESPN's Tim MacMahon. “But shook his hand, [said] ‘great game' and I apologized that that happened.”

He emphasized that it wasn't personal and that he didn't mean to hit Jokic in the face as he was navigating around a screen set by the three-time MVP that was set for Jamal Murray.

“I didn't mean to hit him in the face. But when I go over screens and stuff like that, my arms are just everywhere, and then unfortunately I just hit him in the face. … I didn't think it was a flagrant 1. Unnecessary means I did [it] on purpose, which I didn't.”

In postgame comments obtained by ESPN's Anthony Slater, Jokic addressed the incident and didn't believe that Dort went too far as he's done in the past.

“No, (he did not cross the line)…It was over since last time.”

This is the second incident between Lu Dort and Nikola Jokic in the past two weeks. In the Thunder's February 27th victory over the Nuggets, Dort backed into Jokic and caused him to fall down. Jokic was incensed, immediately looking to go after Dort as he believed at that moment that it was intentional.