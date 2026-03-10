The Oklahoma City Thunder got a big win on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the hero once again for the Thunder, hitting the game-winning shot in a 129-126 victory. Gilgeous-Alexander spoke out after the game about his three-point dagger.

“I have answers to the test, but I've got to see the questions first,” Gilgeous-Alexander said postgame. “……I got a good, comfortable shot and it went down.” He was referring to how he was reading the Nuggets defense, before attempting the game-winning basket.

"I have answers to the test, but I've gotta see the questions first." Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on if he knew he was going to take a stepback three for the win last night 🗣️ (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/QRT6vtBpf9 https://t.co/dDWXSRfb9p — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2026

The Thunder star finished his night with 35 points, and 15 assists. Oklahoma City is now 51-15 on the season, following the win. Oklahoma City has now won six games in a row.

Denver drops to 39-26 on the campaign after the loss.

Thunder are pushing full-speed ahead to the NBA Playoffs

The Thunder look poised to return to the NBA Finals after their strong play this entire season. Oklahoma City is currently leading the Western Conference in the league standings. San Antonio is three games behind in second place.

Article Continues Below

Gilgeous-Alexander is once again having a great season. The Thunder star is averaging 31.7 points per game this campaign, while shooting 55 percent from the field. Against the Nuggets on Monday, the star shot 14-21 overall from the floor.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in elite company after his spectacular game on Monday night. His game-winner came with less than three seconds left on the clock.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 pts, 9 reb, 15 ast) tied Wilt Chamberlain for the longest streak of 20+ point games in NBA history tonight with 126, adding two clutch 3-pointers for good measure,” NBA.com reported.

Gilgeous-Alexander was humbled by the fact that he has now matched Chamberlain.

“Honestly, it feels almost like a mythical creature,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Chamberlain, per ESPN. “It's not real.”

The Thunder looks to extend its winning streak, when they next play the Boston Celtics on Thursday.