OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reflected on what makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander special after watching him record his 126th consecutive 20+ point game before draining the game-winning 3-pointer in a 129-126 win against the Denver Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander handed the Nuggets their second loss in 10 days, as the shorthanded Thunder extended its winning streak to six.

Without All-Star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jalen Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander countered Nikola Jokic's triple-double (32 points, 13 assists, 14 rebounds) with 35 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds. After the win, Daigneault discussed Gilgeous-Alexander's poise and how he manages to thrive under pressure.

“He never presses. He’s just got unbelievable awareness of the circumstance, awareness of the length of the game; I think that’s one of his superpowers,” Daigneault said. “He understands how long the game is. So, he can make the right play, knowing that he’ll get his cracks. If he misses shots early, he knows that there’s more game left. He always stays in it mentally. I think that’s part of the reason why he’s consistent as he is.”

Jaylin Williams finished with 29 points, including a career-high seven threes, and 12 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell's 24 points led the second unit.

“I thought his passing, again tonight, was really good. Even the simple ones that weren’t assists,” Daigneault added. “They doubled him all night. He got off it early, like the one to Ajay [Mitchell] late that Ajay drove Hardaway down there. It’s just a simple play ahead of the defense. He had a great floor game tonight. Obviously, a great close. A great player.”

Mark Daigneault also watched Gilgeous-Alexander strengthened his case for MVP against Jokic as the Thunder handed the Nuggets a second loss at the Paycom Center, following a 127-121 overtime win on February 27.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's mic drop take after Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one 20+ point game away from making NBA history after tying Wilt Chamberlain's 126 consecutive games in Monday's 3-point win against the Nuggets. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his approach against the Nuggets, who threw double-team coverages at the reigning MVP.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander adapted and caught fire down the stretch, draining back-to-back threes in the final minute of the game, including the game-winning triple.

“I had no clue what I was going to do. I have answers to the test, but I’ve got to see the questions first,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, referring to the final play. “Once I seen he was on my left and I was going right. I think it was Christian Braun that was in the gap. So, I knew if I drove to shoot a middy, it was probably going to get contested. So, I tried to separate from the three, and get a good, comfortable shot, and it went down.”

The Thunder will host the Celtics on Thursday.