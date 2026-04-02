The 2026 Masters is next week. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will not be participating. Tiger Woods had a rough week last week, getting arrested for a DUI after a car crash. Even without this accident, Woods would likely not have played next week anyway.

Mickelson, who is now playing for LIV, released a statement on Thursday that he will not be playing in the Masters either due to a ‘personal health matter.'

“Unfortunately, I will not play in the Masters Tournament next week and will be out for an extended period of time as my family continues to navigate a personal health matter. I have great respect for Augusta National Golf Club and it is definitely the most special week of the year. I wish everyone the best of luck and will be watching.”

The legendary lefty has not played this season at all, likely due to the same health reasons. The golf community wishes Mickelson nothing but love and support as he continues to deal with his personal matters.

The Masters is definitely not the same without Tiger and Phil playing and battling near the top of the leaderboard. The mid-to-late 2000's were Mickelson's prime years. He won the Masters three times in 2004, 2006, and again in 2010. He is just one of eight players to ever win the Masters at least three times. Tiger winning in 2001, 2002, and 2005 just showed that those two went back and forth in the most important golf tournament of all time. Those were certainly the days.