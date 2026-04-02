In February, Guerschon Yabusele was traded from the New York Knicks to the Chicago Bulls. Ultimately, he got out of a $5.8 million player option.

As a result, Yabusele's future in the NBA remains uncertain. There is speculation that he may look to go play in Europe. Moreover, Yabusele is taking it for what it is as he's been adjusting since the trade, per Sam Smith of NBA.com.

“It happens that part of life is ups and downs,” philosophized Yabusele. “Obviously, we got a lot of players traded and came to this team and it was hard to get it going. But we enjoy each other. The situation was to come here to extend to the playoffs and make the playin. It didn’t go our way, but we will finish hard and compete. When they put me here in Chicago, I showed nothing but just love and energy.”

Currently, Yabusele is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with the Bulls. Whatever happens from here, he feels fortunate to play in the NBA.

“I had the chance to be on the court and play the game I love; this was most important to me. I just try to compete, coming here and showing I am willing to work and compete and the rest will take care of itself. I was pushing myself to be the best version of me (and) nothing but love for New York, as well. I am in the NBA right now. That has always been my dream since I was a kid. I want to be here as much as possible. Hopefully, I will be able to stay in this league. My main goal is to stay in the NBA and we will see how it goes.”

Yabusele has played four seasons.